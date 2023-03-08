Medications can cause lung disease

Lung diseases are becoming more and more prevalent in our time. Smoking is often a reason for this. However, non-smokers are becoming ill more and more frequently. The causes are mostly unknown.

In a systematic review, researchers from several UK universities, in collaboration with two research institutes, looked at 27 drugs and their effects on lung health.

It has been shown that many drugs that are routinely prescribed for heart and joint problems or cancer can damage the lungs to such an extent that the so-called drug-induced interstitial lung disease (DIILD for drug-induced interstitial lung disease) develops. .

Drugs that damage the lungs are often prescribed

Interstitial lung disease describes a group of different lung diseases, in which the bronchi are not affected, as is the case with COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), but rather the alveoli. There is an inflammatory change in the lung tissue. This also includes pulmonary fibrosis. You suffer from rather unspecific symptoms that occur with all lung diseases: especially chronic cough and shortness of breath.

Im Journal of Clinical Medicine wrote the researchers around lung specialist Dr. Nazia Chaudhuri, that drugs cause more lung disease than previously thought. It is therefore a side effect that occurs more often than expected. This is because the corresponding drugs are prescribed very frequently, for example against heart problems or arthritis and thus against diseases that are very widespread ( 1 ) .

“Physicians should be aware of the potential lung-damaging effects of many drugs,” says Chaudhuri.

“New drugs in particular are a problem that is greatly underestimated. Methods should therefore be developed to be able to identify these side effects in advance before they cause damage.”

27 drugs with strong side effects

The researchers analyzed data from 6,200 patients from 156 scientific papers to see how drugs can affect lung health. It is particularly tragic that the lung diseases mentioned often develop insidiously over many years when taking medication, without one immediately thinking of a serious health problem. This also means that side effects often only become apparent years after the drug has been approved.

The 27 drugs that could contribute to the development of chronic lung disease are the following:

Bleomycin (antibiotic for cancer) gemcitabine (chemotherapy for cancer) Erlotinib (lung and pancreatic cancer) Gefitinib (Bronchialkarzinom) Panitumumab (colon cancer) Cetuximab (colon cancer) Everolimus (Krebs) Temsirolimus (kidney cancer) Sirolimus (immunosuppressant, such as after organ transplants) Ipilimumab (skin cancer) Nivolumab (lung and skin cancer) Pembrolizumab (various tumors) Atezolizumab (cancer) Avelumab (Krebs) Durvalumab (Krebs) Irinotecan (colon cancer) Pemetrexed (Krebs, palliative Chemotherapie) Methotrexate (cancer, autoimmune diseases, rheumatism) Infliximab (autoimmune diseases such as Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, rheumatoid arthritis, etc.) Etanercept (Rheuma, Psoriasis) Adalimumab (autoimmune diseases such as Crohn’s disease, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, etc.) Golimumab (inflammatory bowel disease, rheumatoid arthritis) Leflunomide (immunosuppressant for rheumatism) amiodarone (arrhythmia) Nitrofurantoin (antibiotic for urinary tract infections) Distamycin (antibiotic for cancer) Carbamazepine (anticonvulsant against epilepsy, also in psychiatric diseases)

millions affected worldwide

Between 4.1 and 12.4 million DIILD diagnoses are made worldwide every year. The mortality rate is high at more than 50 percent. DIILD patients often receive steroids (cortisone), although the usefulness of their use in these diseases is controversial.

“The topic of side effects is not well researched in this area,” says Professor John Waterton, co-author of the study. “But we can say that the side effects of the drugs mentioned on the lungs are more widespread than previously thought. Because so many people are affected by these side effects, we need to ensure that damage to the lungs as a result of drug use is detected as soon as possible.”

Stay alert – prevent side effects

Doctors should therefore keep a close eye on the state of health of their patients when taking critical medication, or better yet, all medication, and always think about possible side effects.

If you take any of these medications yourself, or any medication in general, remain skeptical and report any side effects to your doctor immediately, no matter how minor they may seem at first. Discuss with your doctor whether there are more tolerable alternatives. In the case of serious illnesses, always get a second opinion, or a third opinion from a holistic therapist, and think of holistic measures that can alleviate your symptoms and that you can often implement at home without any problems. Information on this can be found here: Sick – What to do?