How our brains are affected by junk food

dr Amy Reichelt from Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology RMIT stated in a presentation in early 2016 ( 1 ), how junk food changes the brain and thus human behavior and learning. The expert in brain and behavioral sciences at the School of Health and Biomedical Sciences of the RMIT presented the five most important effects of unhealthy eating on the human brain:

1. Junk food can get you high

Our brain has a reward system that gives us priority to do what we find pleasurable, such as enjoying delicious food. Unfortunately, very sweet or very fatty dishes in particular are perceived as tasty, especially those that are both sweet and fatty. This is due to the fact that sweet and fatty foods are particularly high in calories, which ensured the survival of prehistoric man at a time when high-calorie foods were rare.

Now when we eat junk food, the reward circuits in our brain are activated and the neurotransmitter dopamine is released. Dopamine confirms our actions, as the substance conveys a pleasant feeling of well-being and is even referred to as a happiness hormone.

If the right foods are constantly arriving, the brain reacts with an increased formation of dopamine receptors. This means that a greater amount of junk food is now required to produce the same “high”, which of course now leads to even more junk food being eaten. A kind of tolerance develops – similar to drug addiction. Here, too, the addict eventually needs more and more of his addictive substance in order to achieve the corresponding satisfaction. Junk food can therefore be addictive.

2. Junk food in youth inhibits self-control in adulthood

But if the brain rewards us as soon as we eat fatty and sugary foods, then of course we are constantly looking for such foods and grab them when we see or smell them somewhere. But fortunately we also have a control center in the brain that helps us to resist such “temptations”.

It’s located in a specific area of ​​the brain called the prefrontal cortex. We also use this part of the brain to plan future actions – and we can anticipate the consequences that a certain action will have. This also includes recognizing health damage if we eat this or that (junk food) or do not eat this or that (vegetables, salads, etc.).

Unfortunately, this area of ​​the brain does not mature until the early 20s, which explains why young people are often less forward-looking and instead very impulsive when it comes to nutrition – which can also explain why there are more and more overweight children and young people. In addition, recent research has shown that eating junk foods (especially sugary drinks) during childhood and adolescence impairs the development of this crucial area of ​​the brain.

dr Reichelt reports: “We let teenage rats drink sugar water and found that they had problems making decisions or sticking to rules in adulthood.”

3. Junk food can promote inflammatory processes in the brain

Australian researchers recently showed that a diet high in sugary drinks, cakes and biscuits leads to increased levels of inflammation in the hippocampus after just five days. One speaks of neuroinflammation, a condition that can trigger other processes, which in turn lead to further inflammation. But inflammation damages brain cells.

The hippocampus is an area of ​​the brain that receives and interprets satiety signals from the digestive system (meaning that we stop eating when the gastrointestinal system is sufficiently full). But when the hippocampus is compromised by chronic inflammation, we become less able to control our eating habits, eat more than we need, and become overweight (not to mention the wider implications of brain inflammation).

Here we explain how sugar affects the intestines – after just a few days.

4. Junk food reduces the brain’s ability to learn.

Information is also shifted from short-term to long-term memory in the hippocampus. It is therefore also referred to as the memory center. It is well known that this is precisely the problem with dementia (you can no longer remember anything), because the hippocampus is often damaged here. Researchers have also now found that people who eat a lot of junk food do worse on simple memory tests than people who eat a healthy diet.

This is because our experiences are stored as memories, which are formed in the brain by connections (synapses) between nerve cells. This is happening all the time as a natural response to the dynamic environment we live in, so we can adapt, learn new things quickly, and survive. This process is called neuroplasticity. It describes the malleability and mutability of our nerve cells and our brain.

However, a diet high in junk foods decreases neuroplasticity. You become less adaptable, have trouble learning new things, and just become mentally sluggish overall.

5. Junk food reduces the formation of new nerve cells

The formation of new nerve cells (neurogenesis) takes place throughout life in the hippocampus. These new neurons exhibit high levels of neuroplasticity, which means that they can be activated very easily by environmental events, are essential for the formation of new memories and therefore help to learn new things quickly.

But junk food inhibits the formation of new nerve cells. This, in turn, has been linked to mental disorders, including depression. A vicious circle emerges: First, junk food makes us happy by releasing dopamine, which is why we eat it when we are sad. So we eat more of it and end up getting even sadder.

