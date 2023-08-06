How fit are your lungs? Find out with 3 quick tests at home

FOCUS online health check: how fit are your lungs? Find out with three quick tests at home

Email Share More Twitter Print Feedback Report a bug

Spotted an Error?

Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks.

There is no genetic engineering in the plant

But don’t worry: they’re genetically modified

If you don’t smoke and exercise regularly, you create good conditions for healthy lungs. A lung function test at the doctor’s can show how fit the organ really is. If you want to check your lung capacity at home, you need a balloon, candle and water bottle.

Links marked with a symbol or underline are affiliate links. If a purchase is made, we receive a commission – at no additional cost to you! More info

Do you have to cough frequently, are you quickly out of breath, or whistling or buzzing when you breathe? These can be signs of a diseased lung. There are various ways of finding out how healthy your lungs are: You can have a lung function test carried out by your family doctor or a lung specialist.

A doctor can use tests such as spirometry to determine whether your lungs are working properly or are not working properly. You can also get an initial impression of the condition of your lungs at home – with three tests recommended by the medical experts at the Munich Clinic.

A notice: The following tests do not replace a medical diagnosis by a doctor, but only provide a rough estimate of your lung volume.

1. Lung test: blow up a balloon

For this you need: 10 liter balloon

Take a deep breath and in one breath inflate the balloon. Then tie the balloon up. It should now be at least 1.5 times the size of your own head at the widest point. If it is significantly smaller, this can be an indication that your lungs are only working to a limited extent.

2. Lung test: blow out the candle

For this you need: candle and measuring tape

Light the candle and place it on the table a meter away from you. If you manage to blow out the flame from this distance, your lungs are doing a very good job. If you don’t succeed, push the candle closer bit by bit. If you can blow out the flame at a distance of at least 50 centimetres, your lung capacity is still good. If the candle is at a distance of 20 centimeters or closer and you still cannot blow it out, you should have your lungs examined by a doctor.

3. Lung test: displace water

For this you need: Bathtub with water or a filled washbasin, three 1.5 liter PET bottles and a straw

Fill a basin and three PET bottles with water. First, dip one of the bottles upside down into the pool of water so that no water can escape from the bottle. Insert one end of the straw into the neck of the bottle and you should be able to blow into the other end.

Take a deep breath and blow into the straw. Your breathing air now displaces the water from the bottle. When the bottle is empty, move on to the next bottle without inhaling in between. Hold your breath briefly when swapping bottles. Do you manage to empty the second bottle with the remaining breathing air? And maybe the third? If you have done that too, you can repeat the test at a later date with even more bottles.

The amount of water that you have expelled from the bottles with your breathing air without taking another breath in between, provides information about your lung volume: two bottles of the specified size correspond to three liters, three bottles correspond to 4.5 liters. A healthy person with a height of 1.80 meters should be able to do this, say experts at the Munich Clinic. They propose the following simple formula for calculating lung volume:

Height x 2.5 = lung volume

A healthy person with a height of 1.80 meters should therefore have a lung volume of 4.5 liters (1.80 x 2.5 = 4.5). This corresponds to three water bottles in the water bath test. If your performance is significantly lower, you should talk to your doctor about your test result.

Lung check at the doctor

Regardless of the results of these self-tests, you should have your lungs examined if you get out of breath faster than usual when you exert yourself or if a cough after an infection lasts for several weeks. Regular examinations by a lung specialist are also advisable for smokers.

The three self-tests only allow a rough assessment of your own lung fitness, a doctor can make more precise statements, for example with a spirometry. Depending on the doctor’s instructions, the patient blows into a mouthpiece, which is connected to a so-called spirometer. The nose is closed with a clamp. The measurement results can help to clarify the suspicion of a disease of the respiratory tract or lungs.

Lung function test (display)

perfm/no

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

