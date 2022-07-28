The new Pixel Buds Pro, wireless earphones with active noise cancellation: they are available in 4 colors (coral, gray, anthracite and green), they weigh 7 grams each and cost 219 euros.

They replace the previous Pixel Buds 2 and sit on top the simpler Pixel Buds A-series, which remain available and cost 99 euros (here our proof): the packaging is really stripped down, with the earphones inside their case, which supports wireless charging, a cardboard tube pressed with the rubber pads of different sizes and nothing else, not even a cable.

Tech Test Google Pixel 6A, the proof: when small is beautiful by Emanuele Capone 21 July 2022







The main functions of the Pixel Buds Pro

Three main technical features: ANC, multipoint connectivity and spatial audio. If the Active Noise Cancellation it doesn’t need much introduction (extensive use of AI to optimize external noise suppression, Transparency mode and verification of the position of the earphones in the ears), the other two deserve a brief study. There multipoint connectivity allows the earphones to automatically switch from one audio source to another, depending on which one is in use: it is a function that is also present in Apple’s AirPods and is very convenient, because (for example) it facilitates the transition from ” listening to music on your phone to a video call on your laptop, be it Android or iOS devices. L’spatial audio instead it is a sort of virtual surround that “will make you feel at the center of the action” by watching a movie or a TV series on compatible smartphones: it will be available from autumn through a software update.



In the packaging of the Pixel Buds Pro there are rubber pads of different sizes and little else

The Pixel Buds Pro are also resistant to water and sweat, have a touch surface for touch controls, can be controlled by voice using Google’s voice assistant and also work as a simultaneous translator (much like Google Glass do).

As for autonomy, the data reported speak of up to 7 hours of listening with ANC and up to 11 hours without ANC; the case obviously functions as a power reserve and according to Google “a 5 minute charge in the case gives up to an hour of use with the ANC running”.