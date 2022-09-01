2022-09-01|Reading time approx. 1 minute
Want to explore more exciting content? You are invited to join the experience!
Sponsor and support the creator and become the driving force for him to continue to create!
about the author
A collection of study notes for investing in Little White Cat. Here, I share how to use automated programs to simply improve the efficiency of value investment deposits and indexed investment, and accompany the newbies in investment and financial management through the growth period.Welcome to the Awesome Money Podcast FB: Wiley Finance Corner FB Club: PTT5566 Office Workers Investment Group FB Club: Podcast Fan Club
This article was published in
Investing in the little white cat journey, I hope to look at investment from the point of view of an investment novice. Just like the cat eats and sleeps peacefully? The sleepy bully eats cans, and you should be like this when you buy stocks. I usually read financial books on investment and financial management, and I also hope to share with you. Here, I mainly include my value investment research, program manuscripts, EXCEL investment tools, novice investment concepts, reading experience, etc.