Investing in the little white cat journey, I hope to look at investment from the point of view of an investment novice. Just like the cat eats and sleeps peacefully? The sleepy bully eats cans, and you should be like this when you buy stocks. I usually read financial books on investment and financial management, and I also hope to share with you. Here, I mainly include my value investment research, program manuscripts, EXCEL investment tools, novice investment concepts, reading experience, etc.