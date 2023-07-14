Home » How healthy is a vegan diet really? Check out seven veganism myths
Health

How healthy is a vegan diet really? Check out seven veganism myths

by admin
How healthy is a vegan diet really? Check out seven veganism myths

Veganism is often dismissed as a trend. But every year around the world, more and more people are eating without animal products. In Germany, around 2.6 million people currently describe themselves as vegans, and around 7.9 million people eat vegetarian food. While proponents of the meatless diet are convinced of the purpose of their diet, there are still numerous myths and prejudices about veganism that persist to this day.

How healthy is vegan really?

One of the most widespread of them is the thesis that vegans suffer from a nutrient deficiency and are therefore more often ill and less productive. But is that really the case? And how healthy is a vegan diet really? We took a closer look at the most common myths.

Those:World Vegan Day, Veganz Nutrition Study 2020,

See also  "Regulatory proposals of the German Medical Association breathe the spirit of protectionism" / Federal Association of Operators of Medical Care Centers (BBMV) eV comments on the regulatory proposals for medical care centers (MVZ) of the German Medical Association.

You may also like

A woman strangles her one-year-old son in Voghera

Instructions & tips for the DIY project

Rachele, rally driver in the race against cystic...

Understanding the Threat: Heavy Metal Contamination in Fish...

After a tick bite: the beauty queen is...

what changes with the WHO verdict and what...

Fruity Gazpacho with Croutons | > – Guide...

Hospital Solutions Bologna Srl/Ministry of Health

RISP Program: Early Lung Cancer Detection and Cytisine...

Digital Transformation in Healthcare on the Rise –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy