What to look out for when it comes to cocoa content and ingredients

Cocoa is the greatest natural source of magnesium. (Image source: ERGO Group)

At Easter, the supermarket shelves are again full of delicious Easter bunnies, filled chocolate eggs and the like. The temptation is great – but chocolate isn’t particularly healthy, is it? Solveig Haw, health expert at DKV, explains what people with a sweet tooth should look out for and what is so special about cocoa.

Chocolate is not just chocolate

White, whole milk, dark or with nuts – there are countless variations of chocolate. One of the most important differences is the proportion of cocoa mass contained – the more cocoa, the darker the chocolate. “The dark chocolate has the highest cocoa content with 70 percent and more, the dark variant contains about 50 percent and milk chocolate only about 25 percent,” explains Solveig Haw, health expert at DKV. “Meanwhile, there are also products that have a cocoa content of 100 percent.” White chocolate, on the other hand, contains no cocoa at all, but cocoa butter.

Superfood Cocoa

Pure cocoa is rich in many healthy ingredients and is therefore a real superfood. “It contains valuable antioxidants that protect the cells from membrane damage and premature aging,” says the health expert at DKV. “Moreover, cocoa is the greatest natural source of magnesium. It also contains other valuable minerals and trace elements such as iron, calcium and potassium.” In addition, cocoa is a supplier of vitamins E, B1, B2 and niacin, and it also contains small amounts of the stimulant caffeine. Also included are the so-called flavanols, they increase the elasticity of the blood vessels and ensure that the blood can flow better. “It can lower blood pressure and prevent cardiovascular disease and stroke,” explains Haw. The calcium and magnesium in cocoa can also strengthen both bones and muscles, while the iron can support blood formation.

This is how healthy snacking works

Even if cocoa contains a lot of good and healthy things in itself, those with a sweet tooth should take into account that chocolate also contains fat and sugar,” says the health expert. “Anyone who values ​​a particularly healthy option should choose products that contain at least 70 to 80 percent cocoa and contain as little sugar and fat as possible. There are now products that are naturally sweetened, for example with dates,” says Haw. She also recommends keeping the list of ingredients as short as possible. In addition, the following applies: the more natural the ingredients that have been processed in the chocolate, the more healthy ingredients are contained. By the way: Most of the good ingredients contain cacao nibs. These are beans broken into small pieces that are only dried and fermented. When snacking on chocolate, one or two pieces a day are definitely okay.

Number of keystrokes (including spaces): 2,819

For more advice, see www.ergo.com/ratgeber For more information on health insurance, see www.dkv.de

