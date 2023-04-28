How healthy is yoga really? Positive effects proven – with restrictions – health

10
A daily sun salutation, 30 days to perfect the crow pose or a month to the perfect headstand: Every January, social networks such as YouTube, Instagram and Co. are flooded with so-called yoga challenges. The participants hope that taking up regular yoga practice will help them lose weight, deal with everyday stress or even have a therapeutic effect against various diseases – hopes that are nourished by numerous studies.
