How highly sensitive people see the world – with a self-test

When the Swiss Rebecca Menzi was 18 years old, she trained as a nurse. After her first days at work, she needed a lot of time for herself. “My colleagues went shopping and had coffee together after work. I, on the other hand, was completely exhausted after a day of so many human encounters. I perceived the patients’ answers differently, asked questions, read their facial expressions and gestures, wanted to go deeper. The conversations echoed for days later. I was different.” Rebecca Menzi looked for answers in the literature and came across the topic of high sensitivity. In it she found an explanation for her otherness, which she had been looking for for a long time.

The American psychologist Elaine N. Aron has been researching the topic of high sensitivity intensively since the 1990s. She is a pioneer in this field. Although the psychologist CG Jung mentioned the term for the first time in 1913, he did not deal with it further. His simple explanation at the time: People with this character trait react more sensitively to environmental stimuli and process them emotionally more deeply.

When the head knows no filter

A principle that Aron also confirms. For her book Are You Highly Sensitive? How to recognize, understand and use your sensitivity”, she spoke intensively with highly sensitive people for more than five years and carried out various tests. The book was first published in 1996, is now considered the standard work on the subject and has been translated into over 70 languages.

High sensitivity describes an innate disposition in which the sensory perceptions are more intense and finer than in other people. The nervous system is more excitable. Those affected perceive their environment very intensively and often react particularly emotionally to stimuli.

Using studies of identical twins, the American psychologists Denise Daniels and Robert Plomin found out that the trait is very likely to be passed on within the family and can increase over the course of life. Twins who did not grow up together also exhibited similar behavioral patterns. And even in the animal kingdom there are highly sensitive people. For example, they notice earlier than others in the pack when water is running low or danger is imminent.

The disposition is both a curse and a blessing: on the one hand, thanks to their empathy, highly sensitive people can build particularly good relationships with other people and develop creative skills. On the other hand, they are often quickly overwhelmed and stressed because they cannot easily ignore stimuli.

Rebecca Menzi knows exactly this feeling. She remembers moments from her childhood. When she walked into a room, she instinctively knew if the mood was good or bad. While the parents were able to cover up a dispute from their siblings, Menzi noticed the thick air: “Although they said everything was fine, I felt that it didn’t fit.”

In conversations and encounters with others, Menzi often lacked depth. Small talk is not for them. She gave up her job as a nurse. “I had this inner restlessness, there was so much to do, but there was often only time for the physical part of the patients. The soul was left behind. That got me down. I was often overwhelmed and underwhelmed at the same time. My colleagues thought I couldn’t stand enough.”

Menzi has now been working as a freelance naturopath for two years – and experiences her sensitivity as a gift. Her patients appreciate her intuitive, empathetic nature, conversations go more in depth. “My connection to people, animals and nature is a huge gift. I’m interested in how my environment is really doing. I refrain from superficial togetherness. I have strong empathy and a sense of justice. I am an idealist, life is a philosophy for me.”

The hard way to a decision

Timm Edelhoff also has a strong sense of justice. As a manager of a large company, however, this is more of a problem than a gift. Hard decisions, also towards his employees, are part of his job description.

Here is the crux of the matter. Edelhoff often weighs decisions for days and ponders the consequences in every direction. “My manager colleagues sometimes make decisions that take me days to make. If someone is fired, it takes a toll on me personally. I think forever about how the person is feeling, how those around him are reacting, what’s next for him. For my colleagues, this is everyday life. I feel like it doesn’t hit her that hard emotionally.”

Networked thinking, on the other hand, is very pronounced at Edelhoff. He notices early on when things are not going as they should and tries to identify structural errors and complex problems before damage to the company or individuals occurs. “I approach employees when I notice that they no longer feel comfortable.”

The manager only gradually noticed his high sensitivity. He wondered why apparently everyday things bother him so much, why decisions stress him more than others and why he feels everything around him so intensely. Edelhoff found help from Christian Schneider. He is a coach for highly sensitive people and taught managers how to deal better with everyday impressions and to see the disposition as something positive.

“When highly sensitive people have to act against their own values, and that often happens at work, they feel stressed. As if they would betray themselves,” says Schneider. Often the only thing that helps is to leave your own department or the company. Or embark on a whole new career path.

Master of Social Skills

Schneider’s coaching helped Edelhoff sort his thoughts and speak openly with colleagues about his disposition. A sensitized environment that knows the potential of particularly sensitive employees can benefit from this: “Meanwhile, other managers come to me for advice before difficult personnel interviews are pending.” They appreciate his depth, his ability to act in a particularly mediating and sensitive manner.

As a man in a managerial position, however, Edelhoff is still confronted with the expectation that he has to stand his ground. But: “The world of work is changing right now, people are more guided by values, want to see meaning in their job and no longer just follow stupid instructions. Highly sensitive people like me recognize this much earlier. Coupled with courage, this can become a real game changer. But you can’t always live that out in classic company structures.”

Coach Christian Schneider recommends a mixture of highly sensitive and less sensitive people for teams: “If there were only highly sensitive people in the team, many tasks would be left undone.” there are no new, creative challenges and one’s own activity is perceived as meaningless.

Sixth sense

Schneider sees an advantage in the fact that highly sensitive people are much more aware of what is good for them. You will notice early on when your body needs rest periods. However, if they don’t take these, it affects them much more than people without their personality trait. When overstimulated, they often react anything but understanding and sensitive.

Highly sensitive people usually have a kind of sixth sense. Not only do they perceive moods before anyone else, they also have a high level of social skills, think out of the box, recognize connections and find innovative solutions. However, this sensitivity should not be equated with shyness or introversion. Hypersensitivity has nothing to do with it either.

Schneider considers a strict separation of the terms to be extremely important: “Hypersensitivity is pathologically anchored. It means that you are so uncomfortable with a situation that you have to flee immediately. Even neurotic traits are not a sign of high sensitivity. It is not a clinical diagnosis, but a character trait.

the pain of others

Tom Hatzer works independently as a software developer. In his mid-20s, a friend pointed out the subject of high sensitivity to him. “As soon as I enter a room, it’s like putting on a jacket with the current mood. But I can’t take them off when I go out, I keep them on for days. If others are unwell, the pain is passed on to me, even if their situation doesn’t affect me at all.” That costs energy: “But I still can’t turn it off.”

In her book, psychologist Elaine N. Aron says that highly sensitive people are often perceived as not being as happy or less happy than other people. Hatzer hears that too often. “I can get excited about a lot of things, but I’m not always involved emotionally. When I’m really happy, my counterpart doesn’t always notice it. For me, a slight smile means that I can be extremely happy. When I’m angry, my facial expressions don’t change completely either. Inside I’m bubbling until at some point – for others like out of the blue – tears come to my eyes.”

The software developer recharges his batteries on a walk or a relaxed evening cooking, either alone or with a good friend. Hatzer describes himself as typically highly sensitive. He doesn’t like crowds, no loud music, no live concerts. Shopping malls rob him of his energy. “When a lot of people are having different conversations around me, I can’t concentrate on one of them at all.” This is often so confusing for Hatzer that he completely disconnects at these moments. He doesn’t want to appear weak.

According to Elaine N. Aron, certain life circumstances can lead to high sensitivity no longer being evident. This happens, for example, when highly sensitive children are repeatedly pushed by parents, teachers or friends to be fearless and robust. And in fact, the ideal image in our society still looks like this: be strong and function. Awareness is only slowly changing that not everyone, as Aron writes in her book, “can be as fearless as Clint Eastwood and as tough as the Terminator”. Since Aron’s first research, the glaring light of the social media parallel worlds has been added to the noise of reality – from which not only highly sensitive people feel stressed.

Today, Tom Hatzer is open about his high sensitivity, takes it easy when he needs it and tries not to absorb everything that isn’t good for him. He often succeeds, but not always.

