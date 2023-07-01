Home » How important are nutrition and physical activity in Parkinson’s? – breaking latest news
Health

How important are nutrition and physical activity in Parkinson’s? – breaking latest news

by admin
How important are nutrition and physical activity in Parkinson’s? – breaking latest news

by Michela Barichella

The Mediterranean diet correlated to a lower risk of neurodegenerative diseases, the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory diet recommended specifically in Parkinson’s disease

How important is it to improve the lifestyle, specifically taking care of nutrition and physical activity, for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s or parkinsonism? Are there food prescriptions or diets that are more suitable than others?

Answers Michela Barichella, nutritionist, director of Simple Nutrition and Parkinson’s Structure, Pini-CTO (GO TO THE FORUM)

A correct lifestyle and a healthy diet are the basis for good health. Nutrition, in fact, reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases but also of other pathologies, for example metabolic diseases and tumours. Scientific studies agree in affirming that the Mediterranean diet is correlated to a lower risk of neurodegenerative diseases. An antioxidant and anti-inflammatory diet recommended in Parkinson’s disease. According to the Espen nutritional guidelines, patients are also advised to use pre- and probiotics to maintain a healthy intestine and fight intestinal dysbiosis, often associated with neurodegenerative diseases. Furthermore, recent studies show that a ketogenic diet can give a benefit in Parkinson’s disease, as long as it is done under the supervision of the dietician.

July 1, 2023 (change July 1, 2023 | 09:11)

© breaking latest news

See also  Windows 11 update has doubled AMD Ryzen CPU latency

You may also like

These haircuts are trending in 2023 and make...

Hot flashes in menopause: the best remedies

The Health Benefits of Oily Fish: Rich in...

France: Nahel’s funeral today, Macron postpones the trip...

Pack your backpack properly: backpackers really need it!

University of Huelva Receives Approval for Implementation of...

The tooth regrowth drug is in clinical trials

Healthcare Workers Mobilize Against Worsening Conditions, Escalating National...

The hypnosis that makes the fingers feel bigger...

what they are and how to recognize them...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy