How important are nutrition and physical activity in Parkinson’s? – breaking latest news

by Michela Barichella

The Mediterranean diet correlated to a lower risk of neurodegenerative diseases, the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory diet recommended specifically in Parkinson’s disease

How important is it to improve the lifestyle, specifically taking care of nutrition and physical activity, for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s or parkinsonism? Are there food prescriptions or diets that are more suitable than others?

Answers Michela Barichella, nutritionist, director of Simple Nutrition and Parkinson’s Structure, Pini-CTO (GO TO THE FORUM)

A correct lifestyle and a healthy diet are the basis for good health. Nutrition, in fact, reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases but also of other pathologies, for example metabolic diseases and tumours. Scientific studies agree in affirming that the Mediterranean diet is correlated to a lower risk of neurodegenerative diseases. An antioxidant and anti-inflammatory diet recommended in Parkinson’s disease. According to the Espen nutritional guidelines, patients are also advised to use pre- and probiotics to maintain a healthy intestine and fight intestinal dysbiosis, often associated with neurodegenerative diseases. Furthermore, recent studies show that a ketogenic diet can give a benefit in Parkinson’s disease, as long as it is done under the supervision of the dietician.

