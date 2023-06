Doctor-patient communication is “treatment time”, reads a recent Italian law, and the lack of communication is the basis of many clinical disputes. But communicating doesn’t always mean using words. Of course, talking is essential; but communication is something more. I was recently able to explore the subject in a scientific paper, and a curious fact emerged from this study: the patient uses at least six types of language, and among these the verbal one is not the most important.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook