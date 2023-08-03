How important is the glycemic index for a heart-friendly diet – breaking latest news

by Elena Meli

It makes you lose inches of waistline and weight. People with cardiovascular problems must pay particular attention to the glycemic index of the carbohydrates they consume

Carbohydrates that are absorbed slowly, increasing blood sugar little by little: these are the “friends” of the diet of those with some cardiovascular problems, such as coronary artery disease or hypertension. This was explained by a research presented at the EuroheartCare Congress, according to which a diet that focuses on foods with a low glycemic index is the best for patients at high cardiovascular risk because it is the most suitable for losing centimeters of waist and weight.

What is the glycemic index

The index is a number that indicates how much the consumption of a food containing carbohydrates increases blood sugar in relation to what a fixed glucose load would cause it to rise, conventionally indicated with 100: a candy has a high glycemic index, because glucose immediately in the blood, while a vegetable rich in complex carbohydrates has it low. A high glycemic index food leads to an insulin spike and then a drastic drop in blood sugar, which triggers hunger to reintroduce energy; with the slower absorption of a low glycemic index food, the glycemia and insulin peak is lower, the release of energy into the circulation takes place over longer times and therefore hunger is kept at bay for a longer period, succeeding at the same time to give adequate fuel to all organs. Blood sugar remains more stable and the lack of peaks is good for the metabolism: the stress on the pancreas is reduced, which is not subjected to overwork to produce high doses of insulin all together, the risk of tissue resistance to insulin itself decreases ( because too much of it always circulates in the after-meal muscles and organs can find it difficult to respond to lower and natural dosages), the probability that the excess glucose is stored as fat decreases.

Stable blood sugar even for weight loss

In short, for metabolic well-being and also for weight loss, glycemia must remain more or less stable: the body-machine is not made for eating sugar cubes that give excess energy “bombs”, with an immediate effect, but for introducing complex carbohydrates to be assimilated slowly to release energy just as slowly.

Carbohydrates associated with fiber

Glucose absorption slows down if complex carbohydrates are associated with fibres, which we cannot use as an energy source but serve as food for intestinal bacteria, contributing to general health because they above all make “good” germs grow: refined cereals, of fiber, are therefore more similar to simple carbohydrates than the same cereals in the wholemeal version, rich in fiber. In addition to associating bread and pasta with vegetables, to slow down absorption it is also useful to eat rice, spelled or barley in grain instead of in the form of bread or rice, spelled or barley pasta, because the whole cereal must be chewed more for a long time and is “harder” to digest, all to the advantage of blood sugar stability.

The glycemic load also counts

Naturally, the glycemic load also counts: eating a lot of food with a low glycemic index can still have an excessive load of sugars to manage, a bite of high glycemic index pizza on a “virtuous” day, on the other hand, won’t do too much harm to the metabolism .

