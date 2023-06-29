“How intermittent fasting keeps me young and healthy”

At the beginning of my journey I weighed a whopping 120 kilograms. The impetus to do something came from a good friend who asked me what had happened to my once fit figure. At that moment, I realized that I had to act. So I started to consciously change my diet and integrated regular sporting activities into my everyday life. I’ve already managed to lose over 30 kilograms. I maintained this weight for many years until I started intermittent fasting and continued to lose weight.

A few years ago, when I read a review about intermittent fasting on the internet, I decided to try it myself. I chose the 16:8 intermittent fasting method, which places 16 hours between the last meal of the previous day and the first meal of the day. During the eight hours, two meals of your choice are eaten.

The first few days were a challenge, I had to overcome my weaker self because the change was bigger than I thought. After the initial phase, I got used to the times of fasting and it was much easier for me. I’ve been doing intermittent fasting for two years now and now weigh 78 kilograms.

When it comes to my diet, it is particularly important for me to choose the right fats and to keep sugar consumption as low as possible. On my diet plan you will mainly find a lot of fish and vegetables and little meat. Of course, I also treat myself to something sweet, but overall I make sure I eat healthy. I don’t have any ready-made products, I cook everything fresh. This habit has been with me since my time in the GDR, when we prepared everything ourselves and finished products didn’t play a role.

Today I go jogging four times a week

I used to be very active in sports, but due to work commitments, my physical activity is now mainly limited to jogging. I go jogging for at least 60 minutes four times a week, regardless of the weather – storms, rain or frost are no obstacles for me. There are no more excuses. My running habit started in 2003 when I quit smoking, which led to my weight gain to 250 pounds.

My blood values ​​have also improved significantly. Due to a genetic lipid metabolism disorder that I have always had and discovered by accident, I always keep an eye on my values ​​anyway. I have been treated since I was 30 and am now well adjusted.

Intermittent fasting has even lowered my cholesterol levels. All fat levels are now below 100 mg/dl, LDL cholesterol (the “bad” cholesterol) has also fallen below 100, while HDL cholesterol (the “good” cholesterol) has increased. Triglyceride levels are also below 100. These levels give an indication of whether you are eating well, especially if you are consuming too much unhealthy fats and sugars. All other values ​​are also back in the normal range.

