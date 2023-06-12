How is a narcissist born? The signals to recognize him (since childhood) – breaking latest news

Of Danilo Di Diodoro

An aggressive, irascible or very sensitive to frustration temperament could suggest that the path of formation of the personality will be more bumpy. The nature of the caretaker and the growth context are also decisive for this

at the intersection of genetics, psychology of relationships and evolutionary paths, social processes and neurosciences that must be sought the cause comes first of narcissistic personality developments. In fact, an important role is played by temperament, i.e. the genetic-constitutional component of the character, in addition of course to the many other relevant factors that intervene subsequently.

One can hypothesize, but certainly not prophesythat a child with a temperament aggressive, short-tempered or very sensitive to frustrationcharacteristics that will inevitably influence the type of care, will have a more bumpy path in the formation of his personality says Victor Lingiardi, professor of dynamic psychology at Sapienza, University of Rome, author of Arcipelago N. Variations on narcissism (Einaudi, 2021) and The navel of the dream. A dreamlike journey (Einaudi, 2023).

Emotional indifference Several studies even point to the existence of a temperamental trait defined as callous-unemotional (numb, with emotional indifference), which describes children with little empathy, inability to feel remorse, detachment in relationships, high levels of aggression. The presence of this trait, detected in twin studies and basically stable over time, it has been related to the development, in adulthood, of severe antisocial pictures with onset at an early age.

The biological components are not enough to explain the development of these personalities. As already mentioned, the temperament of the person taking care of the child and the context of growth are also decisive. Serious parental pathologies, neglect, instability and unreliability, mistreatment and abuse, developmental trauma, insecurityare all elements that interact with the child’s temperamental characteristics, compromising the development of his personality. Allan Shorea psychoanalyst with a foot in the neurosciences, has reported a possible interaction between traumatic affective attachments and dysfunctions at the level of the

cerebral cortex, from which a predisposition to conduct disorders, aggressive behaviors and affective and relational problems in adolescence would derive.

Malignant narcissism and grandiose narcissism However, research on the neurosciences of narcissism is still in its infancy and concentrated above all on what is defined grandiose narcissism, a form of narcissism that usually prevents you from experiencing anxious depressive feelings, at least until you have to deal with job failures or in personal and social relationships. Research also studies the differences that there may be between the personality disorder defined as malignant narcissism and the real psychopathya personality disorder characterized by antisocial behavior, selfishness, lack of empathy, and feelings of remorse.

Lingiardi explains: In both cases there are, compared to control populations, one less physiological activation in the face of negative stimulii, gaps in the development of the neural systems on which empathy depends, deficit in the recognition of one’s own emotions and those of others, increased reactivity of the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis, one of the fundamental structures of stress. Also relevant is the role of the male hormone testosterone, and indeed psychopathic disorder is up to fourteen times more common in males than in females. This neurobiological configuration greatly influences interpersonal dynamics, and in fact psychopathic individuals have impulsive, aggressive and calculated dishonest attitudes which tend not to be found in those with a “simply” unpleasant narcissistic personality.

Parental faults They are different psychological schools of psychodynamic matrix but also cognitive or systemic-relational, who have studied the possible social and family causes of the development of narcissistic or frankly psychopathic personality types. Beyond the psychopathological models, we clinicians know well that the narcissistic development of the personality is strongly marked by deficiencies and failures in the care received from the parents says Lingiardi. Typical is the case of parents who excessively idealize their children or on the contrary never consider them to live up to expectations, parents who are detached, devaluing, silently hostile, intrusive. Sometimes it takes a lifetime for the future adult to attempt to heal the narcissistic wounds of childhood.

What to do In this context of complexity, what are the possible advices for parents? Certainly it would be useful to try to follow the development path of the narcissistic aspects of their children’s personalities, to try to catch any deviations. An undoubtedly not easy task. The fact that the physiologically narcissistic child says Lingiardi again. Freud used a sweet and at the same time ironic expression: “His Majesty the child”.

During early childhood, his energies are devoted to the pursuit of well-being and the satisfaction of needs. As he gets older, he must learn rather early to deal with the normal frustrations of life and to understand that besides himself there are others. These are years in which bonds of attachment are structured and one learns to love and be loved. As mentioned, it will be the way in which the child will be cared for and raised that will condition his narcissistic developmentwhich therefore can be healthy and physiological, therefore characterized by esteem and self-love, or pathological, characterized by contempt for others and a tendency to manipulate them.

In many years of clinical work I realized that in every grandiose narcissistic adult lurks an insecure child and in every self-critical and fragile narcissistic adult lurks the grandiose fantasies of an all-powerful child. Like haunted houses, all narcissistic people carry ancient feelings of inadequacy, weakness, and shame. An emblematic example represented in the Citizen Kane by Orson Welles: the child Kane, snatched from childhood and maternal love, as an adult will conceive of love only as possession and compensation, never as a gift.