how is he and what emerged from the analyses

Health

Wanda Nara, a well-known TV personality, was hospitalized. There is concern about her health.

Wanda Narabusinesswoman, television personality and wife and agent of Mauro Icardi, is at the center of concerns for his health. Recently, she was rushed to a hospital in the Palermo neighborhood of Buenos Airesin Argentina. However, strict confidentiality is maintained on his conditions.

As reported by The nation, Wanda Nara, 36, had to cancel a family trip she had planned to Europe, specifically to Milan. The reason for the hospitalization would seem strong abdominal pains referred to by the protagonist herself. Medical tests revealed a high level of white blood cells in his body, which led doctors to carry out further more in-depth checks, the results of which are pending.

Following the medical evaluations, it was decided to hospitalize her for a few hours in order to subject her to careful observation. Some rumors even talk about leukemia but they have not been confirmed.

What does a high level of white blood cells indicate?

A high level of white blood cells can be a sign of an infection, inflammation, or blood disorder. White blood cells are an important part of the immune system and help fight infections. When the body becomes infected, the bone marrow produces more white blood cells to fight the infection. This leads to an increase in the level of white blood cells.

Some of the more common causes of a high level of white blood cells include:

Bacterial infectionssuch as pneumonia, meningitis and sepsis

Viral infectionssuch as colds, flu and mononucleosis

Inflammationssuch as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and ulcerative colitis

Blood diseasessuch as leukemia and multiple myeloma

If a high level of white blood cells is found, it is important to see a doctor to determine the cause. Your doctor will likely perform further tests to diagnose the cause of the increase in white blood cells and recommend appropriate treatment.

Here are some tips to keep your white blood cell levels low:

Eat a healthy and balanced diet Exercise regularly Get enough sleep Manage stress Avoid exposure to toxic substances Get regular medical checkups

If a high level of white blood cells is found, it is important to see a doctor to determine the cause and recommend appropriate treatment.

