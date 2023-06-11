How is it possible that 1 in 10 Indians suffers from diabetes

Among the reasons why this metabolic disease is on the rise are changing eating habits and the advent of fast food.

More than one hundred million Indians suffer from diabetes. This was revealed by a new report by the Indian Council of Medical Research – India Diabetes (ICMR-INDIAB) published on The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology, considered the first to have assessed the prevalence of this metabolic disease in all states of India. The study, a 10-year survey based on a representative sample of 113,000 adults ages 20 and older, found that rates of diabetes in the population are “significantly higher than previously estimated”, with a prevalence of 11.4% of the country’s population. In comparison, in Italy, the prevalence of diabetes is about 6%, about half, while in the world it is estimated that 9.2% of adults are diabetic.

In India, the highest rates are found in the states of Goa (26.4%), Puducherry and Kerala (nearly 25%), and the study warns that these numbers are likely to soar in the coming years in rural areas, where they are currently lower than in urban ones. The report also revealed that approx 136 million people, equal to 15.3% of the population, live with pre-diabetes, with a higher risk of later developing diabetes.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), which previously calculated that 77 million Indians suffer from diabetes and nearly 25 million are prediabetic, this metabolic disease is a leading cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attack, stroke, and lower limb amputation.

The causes of the diabetes epidemic in India

But what is behind the surge in diabetes cases in India? According to Dr. Viswanathan Mohan, the senior author of the study, among the main causes are changing eating habitsmigration to cities, irregular working hours, sedentary habits, but also stress, pollution and the advent of fast food.

“These factors together are driving up the number of patients with diabetes, but also with hypertension and abdominal obesity,” said Dr. Mohan, questioned by The Hindu – . The solution is not just government policies and interventions: people also need to take responsibility for eating healthy, reduce foods high in carbohydrates, fat, sugar and salt, sleep on time and exercise. A little discipline will go a long way in keeping us healthy”.