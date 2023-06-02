how is it prevented? Orthopedic advice and how to choose shoes – breaking latest news

Of Anna Mop

the most frequent trauma to the legs. The high shoe is not the first tool that helps stabilize the joint. You need to strengthen your muscles, do stretching and proprioceptive exercises

A step, a moment of distraction when walking, a bad landing on one foot while playing basketball or a sudden change of direction in football or tennis are enough to cause a

ankle sprain

, the most frequent trauma to the legs that has no age limit. There ankle it can swell or not and, once healed, you have the sensation of feeling safer wearing, especially when you train, shoes up to the malleolus, that bone that you see sprouting on the inside and outside of thearticulation.

Stabilize the joint The most frequent trauma is the one in “inversion” , a term which means a torsional movement of the ankle with the sole of the foot facing inwards – begins Cesare Faldini, full professor of Orthopedics and Traumatology at the University of Bologna and director of the Orthopedic and Traumatological SC Clinic of the Orthopedic Institute Rizzoli of Bologna –. When this movement exceeds the natural possibilities,

one can occur injury to the external ligaments which can be partial (ligament strain) o total (i ligaments tear completely). A high shoe up to the malleolus it can partly help stabilize the jointbut height is not the first parameter to look for continues the orthopedist, who explains: Awide support base of the shoethe presence of a rigid or semi-rigid structure that stabilizes the heel it’s a good structure of the upper

they help mostly the ankle stability. The footwear must also be well worn, fastened and possibly with non-slip soles, in order to increase stability while walking. See also Flu: How Long Do Symptoms Last?

How to protect yourself According to some research, the “high” shoes can sometimes increase the risk of sprained ankle in some activities. On the one hand they represent greater support for stresses, on the other they can go to limit certain compensation and defense mechanisms that occur during a distorting trauma – continues the expert -. For this reason footwear is not the first tool that helps prevent a sprain. A good strengthening of the muscles that stabilize the ankle even more important. For the same fundamental reason stretch That it also helps the function of the joint. Equally important to carry out a proper proprioception programour ability to perceive the position, movement and balance of the body in space.

Proprioceptive exercises Professor Faldini continues: Proprioceptive training, which includes exercises that are easy to do at home, improves performance, prevents trauma and avoids the need for external aids such as an ankle brace. In fact, both in uninjured ankles and in those with previous ligament injuries, external supports, in particular bandages with adhesive tape and braces, can be of help, but they can never replace a proper muscle strengthening and to a proprioceptive physiotherapy pathway. All of this it also protects against feelings of instability and the risk of recurring sprainsdisorders which, in relation to the severity of the initial lesion, occur in percentages varying between 30% and 70%. Walking barefootso much At home but even more so on uneven terrain such as a beachpu help stimulate correct proprioception foot and ankle and therefore to increase functionality. See also Covid vaccine. The Consulta: "the swab is not low, we need to immunize Doctors, Nurses, OSS and Health Professions". - AssoCareNews.it

How to choose the shoe We are often influenced by aesthetics, however the most important parameters to consider when buying a sports shoe are very different, starting from respecting a centimeter of space between the tip of the longest toe and the tip of the shoe. Shoes must fit the foot in length, width and depth. The toes need sufficient space to move, but one should not have the impression that the foot is slipping inside the shoe – recommends the orthopedic surgeon -. It may seem trivial advice, but it should be emphasized that the possibility of getting hurt is reduced by always choosing shoes dedicated and suitable for the type of sport practiced. In general, whether the shoes are too tight or too long, the result is the same: our feet will be more prone to developing pain and the appearance of calluses and blisters will be more frequent.

Heels after a trauma: I know, right? After a trauma, heels aren’t they? Not all distortions are the same – concludes Faldini -. In the most serious cases it is important to undertake an appropriate treatment and a correct proprioceptive rehabilitation process. Once the ankle has healed well, you can wear heels again.