As we get older, sleep is less and less restorative and our nocturnal habits change. Find out more about these sleep disturbances and how to act on them.

Last update: March 22, 2023

Sleep is a basic need for humans as well as a process that is of great importance throughout the life cycle. However, in old age a series of phenomena occur which can alter it in quantity and quality, negatively affecting the well-being of the person. Therefore, knowing how sleep and aging are related can help us prevent these difficulties.

Many people over the age of 65 complain of difficulty falling asleep at night and waking up earlier than expected. They also report having slept more during the day and, in general, feeling that their rest has lost quality compared to previous periods of life. But is it only a subjective perception or does it have a basis in reality? What happens to sleep as we age? We analyze it in this space.

In the elderly, the amount of sleep at night is less.

Sleep and aging: how are they related?

Several investigations have shown that rest in the elderly is significantly different from that of the young. These changes are observed in various parameters and generate important consequences. Below are some of the main findings in this regard.

Change the circadian phase

Many older adults experience a shift in their circadian phase, so much so that they go to bed and get up very early. This is all because aging is associated with a decreased sensitivity of the suprachiasmatic nucleus to environmental cues. Because this internal clock is regulated based on these cues (such as light and dark), disturbances in your sleep schedule may occur.

We sleep less and less: sleep and aging

On the other hand, it is common in the elderly that the amount of sleep at night is less. In fact, an age-related decline in the total amount of sleep has been observed at a rate of about 10 minutes per decade.

The older person spends more time in bed, but sleeps less because of the inability to fall asleep and frequent awakenings. There are also some conditions that can prevent restful sleep, such as apnea and other breathing problems or restless legs syndrome, which are common in this age group.

Interestingly, this sleep loss may not be all that harmful. Indeed, it has been seen that, compared to young people, the elderly show better cognitive performance and less sleepiness after a night of sleep deprivation. However, when rest is very insufficient (less than 6-7 hours), consequences appear.

Sleep and Aging: Increases daytime sleepiness

Seniors also tend to try increased feelings of sleepiness during the day and a lower level of vigilance and activity. Which leads them to take naps during the day to compensate.

This is not directly related to age, but to insufficient sleep at night. In addition to possible untreated sleep disturbances, there are other conditions that contribute to this increased daytime sleepiness; for example, the presence of diseases such as depression and drug use.

Sleep architecture undergoes changes

Another of the manifestations of the relationship between sleep and aging is reflected in the architecture of sleep, in the way it is structured. In fact, several investigations have found that slow wave sleep (deep sleep stages 3 and 4) decreases with age; just like REM sleep does too. This leads to an increase in sleep time spent in stages 1 and 2, where you experience lighter and less restorative sleep.

These alterations in sleep pattern have also been related to decreased growth hormone (GH) secretion and increased evening cortisol levels. What does this mean? Well, the relative GH deficiency is associated with an increase in adipose tissue and abdominal obesity and a decrease in muscle mass and strength, which has important health implications.

On the other hand, the increase in evening cortisol increases the risk of suffering from memory impairment and insulin resistance. Furthermore, the quality of sleep worsens, generating a vicious cycle.

Rest loses quality

In general, there is a subjective complaint of worse sleep in most of the elderly. This is due to:

Increased sleep latency (takes longer to fall asleep).

Sleep interruptions and frequent awakenings.

Early awakenings in the morning.

Unrefreshing sleep.

However, these effects are not necessarily related to age, but to certain comorbid conditions. In the elderly physical illnesses are more common and also some mental disorders.

Pain, discomfort, and other effects can compromise rest.

Sleep and aging: taking action to improve health

All of the above presents us with a landscape that needs action: insufficient or poor quality sleep affects health, mental functioning and mood. Its repercussions are important and, therefore, it is essential to take care of rest.

Therefore, an older adult should not assume that their sleep will deteriorate irreversibly, but should take into account the factors involved. Treatment of underlying conditions such as sleep apnea or depression can significantly improve rest. Additionally, a review of medication dosage may be needed; of course always under medical supervision.

Sleep and aging: sleep hygiene

Treatment with melatonin and phototherapy (exposure to bright light in the late afternoon) can help with circadian cycle abnormalities and advanced sleep phase. On the other hand, the possibility of pharmacologically stimulating deep sleep to alleviate the effects of age on sleep structure is being studied.

In any case, applying basic sleep hygiene guidelines and consulting with a healthcare professional about them can be of great benefit to any older adult whose sleep is disturbed. It is the best way to find the source of the difficulties and to intervene appropriately.

