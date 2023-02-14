Decrease in sexual desire, hormonal changes, but also cultural barriers and false myths. These are some of the reasons that push the over 60 to interpret the sexuality as a theme closely related to youth. But if it is true that intimacy takes on different forms and meanings with age, it is also true that it can always be rewarding, especially in adulthood. We talked about it with Valentina CosmosSISP psychotherapist and sexologist and LELO consultant.

The Censuswide survey

According to survey Of Censuswideconducted on behalf of Lelo on 7,000 people (including 1,000 Italians) aged 50 and over throughout Europe, at a general level 71% noticed significant changes in their sex life than when he was younger. In detail, the 37% claims to live a better sexuality now, in old age. Given, the latter, that in the Italian sample rises to a percentage of 42%, with peaks of “excellence” in Molise, Val d’Aosta and Abruzzo, defined as the most sexually satisfied regions of Italy among seniors.

Il 18% of the interviewees also state that the sexual desire And increased and it’s more intense now than when you were younger. The reason derives from the fact that «in adulthood, performance anxiety and concern decreases because there is a greater awareness of oneself and one’s body which consequently leads to an increase in sexual desire. – declares Cosmi – According to various scientific researches in fact, if you have had a good relationship with your body and with your sexuality at a young age, this relationship can continue peacefully even in old age ».

However, the research results show that 53% of Italians have less sex now than in their youth, even if, among the “practitioners”, almost 2 out of 10 do it twice a week and 1 out of 10 three times (in line with international results). However, more than 62% reveals that he is comfortable in the to experiment. Sex therefore remains a central and important experience for the over 60s and one that can even improve with age, given theincreased self-confidencea crucial element for a positive sexuality. Indeed, the survey shows that 49% of Italians have become bolder as they get older and almost 20% are comfortable with having multiple partners.

The cultural heritage of the Western world

As Dr. Cosmi explains, in the Western world «the sexual-affective life in the third or fourth age has always been, historically and culturally, perceived as something abnormalprecisely because it invests a segment of the population that finds itself dealing with a changing body and that addresses any health problems.

Nonetheless, the numerous changes of the last decades, such as the lengthening of thelife expectation of people, influenced sexuality in the Silver Years in the most interesting ways. And several international studies prove it. «Today the situation is changing, albeit gradually, both because the average age has risen and because issues that in the past were experienced as problems can now be managed with greater awareness» underlines Cosmi. Just think of the possibility for women to free themselves from the worries of menopause«once seen as a moment of life which corresponded to an end not only of reproduction, but also of sexuality» or of the possible unwanted pregnancies.

Similarly, the man, free from the anxiety related to a performance based on “duration”with the passage of age can rely on a better ability to control ejaculation. «It is known that with advancing age it may take longer to achieve an erection, as well as the refractory period between one intercourse and another can increase considerably. These changes, which are completely normal and natural, can be faced without any problem as in the face of a smaller quantity we go towards a higher quality »he adds.

How to live sexuality well after 60 years

The mature sex life it can therefore be not only fulfillingbut also playful, provided that «you take it care of yourself and your bodybut above all don’t get trapped in an idea of ​​performance, because sexuality is not performance, but game and fun, therefore it does not mean only penetration, but also and above all exchange, cuddles, caresses, oral intercourse, mutual masturbation, etc. » emphasizes the sexologist.

Finally, Cosmi specifies that «sexuality has no age, for this reason it is important to be surprised and amazed. Of course, there are moments in life when the body may not react well, just think of the post-pregnancy period, after an accident or surgery, or simply in the evening when you are tired, but this must not prevent sexual desire from manifesting itself” .

The important is know how to listen. «Sexual desire can be cultivated every day and kept alive over time. In the event of difficulty, it is important to be able to talk about it within the couple or even just to contact a counselor or a sexologist », she concludes.

