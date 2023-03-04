Joe Bidenthe president of the United States of America, underwent the removal of a skin cancer diagnosed during a routine health screening last month. She reported it White Houseemphasizing that he is fine.

“All of the cancerous tissue has been removed and no further treatment is needed,” said Biden’s doctor, who “will continue dermatological checkups as part of his ongoing health care.”

Kevin O’ConnorBiden’s doctor, said the lesion was removed from Biden’s chest on February 16 at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center: “No further treatment will be needed,” he said, adding that the area has “healed well” since the biopsy was taken.

Biden had a removed basal cell carcinoma, which does not normally spread or metastasize and which is one of the most common forms of skin cancer in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is slow growing, treatable, and causes minimal damage if treated early.

What is Basal Cell Carcinoma?

Basal cell carcinoma (or basal cell carcinoma) is a type of skin cancer that develops from cells in the outermost part of the skin, called epidermis. This type of cancer is very common and is mainly caused byexposure to ultraviolet sunlight.

Basal cell carcinoma is usually localized and rarely spreads to other parts of the body. However, if left untreated, it can continue to grow and damage surrounding tissue, causing cosmetic and functional damage. Early diagnosis and prompt treatment are essential for the control of basal cell carcinoma.

What are the signs of basal cell carcinoma?

Basal cell carcinoma can manifest itself in several ways, but the most common signs include:

A skin lesion that appears as a shiny, pink or reddish bump on the skin, which may be painful or itchy. A skin lesion that bleeds easily and does not heal within four weeks. A skin lesion that may have a blue, translucent, or cerulean appearance. A skin lesion that may be ulcerated or crusted. A skin lesion that occurs on an area of ​​skin exposed to the sun, such as the face, neck, ears, or hands.

If you notice one or more of these symptoms, it is important to see your doctor for an evaluation and diagnosis.

