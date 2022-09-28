Let’s rewind the tape. We are experiencing a scene that mainly refers to summer days, when food is prepared for the picnic or a trip to the mountains and put it in the refrigerator to have it ready the next morning. Of course. Storing food in the refrigerator, even after having prepared them, is certainly an excellent habit. Yet even this measure may not be sufficient because there are bacteria that can replicate even at low temperatures and are therefore able to cause extremely dangerous toxins.

This is the case with listeria, which causes to listeriosis. If food contaminated with the germ is placed in the fridge, there is a risk that the bacteria replicate at great speed and can therefore prove to be very harmful to the consumer’s health. This is obviously just one example of possible contamination from listeria which must be followed carefully, also to help those who may have worse consequences from this picture.

Identikit of listeriosis

Human listeriosis is a relatively frequent disease: every year it occurs on average in one person in 100,000 considering the subjects in good health, although probably the people who contract the infection are more. It is almost always of food origin.

In healthy individuals it can give rise to symptoms reminiscent of a common gastroenteritis, with stomach ache and fever and diarrhea. In pregnant women and in subjects with immune deficiencies, however, it can lead to serious liver problems, infections of the meninges and brain, even months after the infection.

Listeria monocytogenes, responsible for listeriosis, is a bacterium that can be present in soil, water and vegetation and can contaminate various foods such as milk, vegetables, soft cheeses, undercooked meats, and slightly seasoned sausages. The main route of transmission for humans is food.

The rules for reducing risks

The infection is particularly fearful for children, the elderly, pregnant women, people with a particularly weak immune system and people suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes. Over time, listeria has been identified in various preserved foods.

In general terms among those a greater risk of developing the disease there are those that are first prepared and cooked, to then be stored and reused again after heating, as well as other foods such as specific types of dairy products. To limit the risks, here are some simple advice reported some time ago by the FDA (Aood and Drugs Administration).