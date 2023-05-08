how it works, what are the pros and cons

Intermittent fasting is one of the most popular diets in recent years, but what do you need to know, what are the pros and cons?

Among the numerous diets that are depopulating, in recent years that of has emerged intermittent fastinga type of power supply that has demonstrated great beneficial effectsbut also some contraindications. Despite its widespread use, it is not a diet suitable for everyone, for this reason it is necessary to inform yourself well before putting it into practice and understand what the pros and cons are.

Intermittent fasting, as the word itself suggests, is a style of nutrition based on alternating fasting. It is a practice that is not necessarily adopted to lose weight, but also to keep the body healthy, controlling the ideal weight. But is fasting, even for a few hours, good for the body? In theory, yes, but it depends on the type of fasting. What do the experts say?

Does intermittent fasting help you lose weight and is it good for your health?

There are many diets that include the temporary fasting, the most frequent are the choice of one day a week of fasting, or a few days a month. Otherwise, we find the one that predicts skipping one meal a dayor lunch or dinner, or the fasting in time slots. The latter is the most popular mode, that of 16/8 hoursin which a window of 16 hours of fasting and 8 hours of being able to eat is foreseen.

In the 8 hours in which you eat, there are no particular calorie restrictions. But is this type of diet good for the body? According to science, fasting, obviously practiced correctly, it has positive effects important for the body and health, improves general well-being and lengthens life. However, if done incorrectly, it can have negative effects as well.

Among the contraindications we find the slowing down of the metabolism, the imbalance of the circadian rhythm and the production of hormones. If total fasting, especially if practiced without preparation, puts great stress on the body, intermittent fasting is healthier. However, even in this case, it must be done pay attention to the time slots and at the hours when you stay on an empty stomach.

What the experts say about fasting

The best form of fasting, according to nutritionists, is that of 16/8where you have to stay on an empty stomach during the evening hours. In short, it is better to skip dinner than to skip lunch or breakfast. Eating during the day is certainly better, in order not to incur cases of greater insulin resistance. Skipping dinner, or having a very light dinner, is best.

A light dinner helps regulate the circadian rhythm, facilitating sleep and improving the quality of sleep. Also, staying light in the evening helps to make the brain cleansing mechanisms, which are activated right at night. Intermittent fasting, where you skip dinner, is good for you and is great for maintaining body weight. In addition, circadian rhythms are regulated and chronic inflammation is reduced.

Finally, there is increased mental efficiency, with the development of new brain cells and nerve tissue. However, they also exist side effects, such as tiredness, low blood sugar and headaches, due to ketosis. But fasting can also affect the hormonal cycle, destabilizing the circadian rhythm. It is not suitable for children, pregnant or breastfeeding women, and is not recommended in case of convalescence or illness.

Furthermore, there is no scientific evidence that testifies to a clear decrease in weight, on the contrary, the risk is that the following day we will overeat, making fasting useless. The advice of nutritionists is to avoid it and to practice a semi fasthaving dinner with very light meals, therefore eating vegetables and good fats, such as nuts. At most, you can try to practice a 12 hour fastonce a week.