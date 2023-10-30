Home » How long after the end of Covid can you get the flu vaccine?
Health

How long after the end of Covid can you get the flu vaccine?

by admin
How long after the end of Covid can you get the flu vaccine?

I had very mild Covid at the beginning of October, a bit of a cold and a sore throat. After a few days, once the symptoms had passed, I took the test, which came back negative. Can I get the flu shot soon?

After Covid, once the symptoms have passed and with a negative swab, you can easily get vaccinated against the flu. The general advice is to let a few days pass and then get vaccinated without problems.

Send your questions to vaccini@gedi.it

* Michele Conversano is director of the Prevention Department of the Local Health Authority of the province of Taranto.

Subjects

See also  "Let's stay in Gaziantep to help these people." And Assad makes the show - breaking latest news

You may also like

The Crucial Role of Physical Exercise for Health:...

Patients First: A Highlight at the 39th Congress...

I Have Leukemia: Understanding the Disease, Symptoms, and...

Gen Z influencer completely breaks down in tears...

A Madrid Health Prevention Technician Honored with the...

Satisfied, with friends to count on, but too...

The Rising Popularity of the K-Pop Diet: Is...

Back brush for pimples and blackheads: tips for...

Veterinary Researchers Develop Realistic Biomechanical Dog for Medical...

Thuram scores in front of Lukaku: 1-0 Inter...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy