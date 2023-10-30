How long after the end of Covid can you get the flu vaccine?

I had very mild Covid at the beginning of October, a bit of a cold and a sore throat. After a few days, once the symptoms had passed, I took the test, which came back negative. Can I get the flu shot soon?

After Covid, once the symptoms have passed and with a negative swab, you can easily get vaccinated against the flu. The general advice is to let a few days pass and then get vaccinated without problems.

* Michele Conversano is director of the Prevention Department of the Local Health Authority of the province of Taranto.

