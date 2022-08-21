Home Health How long can you live without food?
How long can you live without food?

by admin
The resistance capacity in case of fasting varies from one person to another and is conditioned by several factors, ranging from age to health, from body weight to mental stability. In addition to this, it is necessary to consider the environment in which you are left without food and the temperature that characterizes it (with the cold you are more hungry, while when the temperature rises it is better to eat less). Overall, a human being can survive more than 20 days without feeding, yet seriously jeopardizing their health.

Food gives energy. When the number of daily calories decreases considerably, the body begins to draw energy from the fat mass, after which it passes to the muscles and the stomach walls themselves, causing pathologies that lead to death (it can take over a month before this occurs). Things get worse if water is scarce in addition to food. In this case, a man can hardly survive more than two weeks, already suffering from cognitive deficits, anxiety and dizziness after a few days.

Also, fasting worsens mood. The reason is obvious: the lack of tryptophan, an amino acid that is taken with food, thanks to which the synthesis of serotonin takes place, also known as the “good mood hormone”: fasting lowers the levels of serotonin in the brain, conditioning the functioning of brain regions that regulate anger and triggering bad mood.

Angry hunger. Researchers at the University of Cambridge (UK) observed it with functional magnetic resonance imaging in a group of volunteers: due to the low levels of serotonin, their prefrontal cortex (control region) had less ability to modulate the emotions of anger produced by the amygdala. However, this is especially true in people who normally have a more tendency to aggression.

