Status: 06.04.2023 2:28 p.m
At Easter, colored eggs can be found on almost every breakfast table. They usually keep for quite a while even after the holidays. However, consumers should take a few things into account.
A boiled egg with an undamaged shell will keep for about two weeks without refrigeration. If it is kept in the refrigerator, it will stay edible for about four weeks. But: If the egg was quenched with cold water after cooking, this has a negative effect on the shelf life. When quenching, a thin layer of air is created between the shell and the egg white. This makes it easier for microorganisms to penetrate. A quenched egg should therefore be eaten chilled after two weeks at the latest.
Store-bought colored eggs last longer
Many shops offer boiled colored eggs for sale weeks before Easter. These eggs are often coated with a thin layer of lacquer, which further extends their shelf life. The best before date on the packaging indicates how long they will remain edible. On the other hand, the expiry date on fresh eggs only refers to when they should be processed, for example cooked.
Check eggs for damage
If you still want to eat a boiled egg that has been stored for a long time, you should carefully examine the shell for damage. If it is dented or cracked, microorganisms may have entered and spoiled the interior. However, a greenish rim around the yolk of hard-boiled eggs is not a problem. It is formed during cooking as a chemical reaction between the iron in the yolk and the sulfur in the egg white. In terms of taste and quality, it does not change the egg.
Further information