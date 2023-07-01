How long does a Piaggio Ciao run? The speed will make you smile

It was for years a symbol of an entire generation of young people. The Piaggio Ciao, produced between 1967 and 2006, was among the best-selling scooters in Italy.

Agile in traffic and flexible, halfway between a moped and a bicycle, the Piaggio Ciao sparked off, becoming a must have. The Ciao was designed by a team of engineers led by Eng. Bruno Gaddi.

The scooter has been able to carve out a space on the market, thanks to an enviable technical simplicity. The scooter was powered by a 49.77cm³ (bore × stroke 38.4 × 43mm) two-stroke horizontal cylinder engine running on a 2% oil-petrol mixture.

Piaggio Ciao (Adobe) tuttomotoriweb.it

Mechanically, the Ciao had a Dell’Orto SHA 12/10 carburettor with distribution managed by a shoulder of the crankshaft. The Ciao started with pedals, with a concept similar to that of a bicycle. With a chain the drive belt was started, starting the engine. The two clutch groups were arranged in the same rotating group. Once the vehicle started, one felt free and ready for anything.

Today the aesthetic refinement has led to an exaggeration of the lines, making scooters very similar. They are always similar and standardized to a specific model. At the time we were satisfied with a clean design, paying more attention to substance than to form.

There were also major innovations that they were making the Ciao is also an interesting vehicle on a technical level. Shutdown, for example, took place with a lever on the handlebar with a decompression valve.

In Piaggio they chose for forced air cooling on the cylinder by means of a fan obtained with fusion fins on the magneto flywheel. The high steering was very comfortable because it allowed you to overtake other cars in an agile and fast way, having a very narrow tank with 2.8 liters of maximum capacity.

The equipment was completed by an automatic V-belt transmission and a drum braking system, but there was no need for an advanced system because the maximum speed was limited. The electric version has also recently arrived.

Piaggio Ciao, a top speed bicycle

One of the best aspects of the scooter from the Pontedera house. The first Ciao model weighs around 40 kg, focusing everything on clean lines and with very simple front suspension. The rear suspension was practically existing and with a guide to the springs underneath the saddle.

Launched at the list price of only 54,000 lire (C7N and C9N versions), 59,000 lire (C7E and C9E versions) and 61,000 lire (C7V and C9V versions). These were very cheap prices, even compared to a Vespa 50 Special in 1969 which started at 132,000 lire. During almost 40 years of production it sold 3 and a half million units.

Piaggio Ciao (Adobe) tuttomotoriweb.it

His fame grew dramatically year after year and numerous companies, specialized in accessories, they developed a series of specific components for the Ciao, including Malossi, Polini, Giannelli, Pinasco, Deganello and Simonini. In 1971 the Ciao Super Confort (SC) was launched with a more comfortable saddle. Its success was global, also involving the German market. The maximum speed of the Ciao is 43 km/hwhile with regard to consumption, traveling at a constant 30 km/h and 45 km/l traveling at a constant 45 km/h: 30 km/l.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

