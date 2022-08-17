The diagnosis of menopause must be viewed from different points of view, even if the most generally accepted explanation is linked to the absence of menstrual flow for more than 12 consecutive months.

Menopause is in any case a “condition” and not a disease, therefore it does not require any therapy in itself. In the majority of cases the woman adapts to her new identity, while in different patients it is possible to resort to symptomatic drugs that decrease as much as possible some peculiar disorders, in others still a real hormone replacement therapy can help.

How long does the menopause period last? Here is the whole truth

The changing age at which menopause occurs in different women derives from numerous factors, but worldwide the average is between 45 and 50 years. Although there is not yet total unanimity in this regard, there are some factors that can affect what is usually an individual predisposition, also linked, but not limited to, to the starting quantity of oocytes available.

We talk about: premature menopause when it appears at the age of less than 40, premature menopause when it appears between the ages of 40 and 45. Among the causes of premature-premature menopause we recall, for example, multiple pathologies capable of inducing an early ovarian failure, such as: autoimmune disorders, thyroid diseases, diabetes mellitus and reproductive disorders.

The duration and severity of symptoms varies from woman to woman; They generally begin to show several months or even years before the menstrual cycle stops altogether and on average last for about four years after the last period. When the onset of menopause is sudden, for example in the case of artificially stimulated menopause, the symptoms tend to be stronger.

The most frequent and common symptoms of menopause are related to the more or less progressive fall of circulating hormones and manifest themselves through: mood alterations, such as anxiety, irritability, sometimes depression. Then drop in libido, hot flashes and sweating (especially at night), as the normal regulation of the vascular axis suffers. In several more extreme cases, it is even possible to witness changes in normal cardiac function.

So here’s the whole truth, from when it starts to when it should end. If you find yourself in this period do not be alarmed and follow everything we have said.