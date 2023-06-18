How long to wait before diving into the water after eating? The rules that you absolutely must follow

Many people ask each year how long to wait before diving into the water after eating. Let’s see what rules you have to follow.

When the summer season arrives, everyone indulges in large meals, perhaps during long days at the beach. Often, however, there are those who wonder how long to wait before diving in after eating. Now comes the scientific answer to this question and the answer changes according to the food we have eaten, so let’s go and see all the answers.

For generations in the Italian peninsula the belief has been going on according to which to dive after eating you have to wait three hours. In fact, the risk is that of congestion and in general a danger of drowning. What may seem like a popular belief, however, is based on scientific data. In some countries, in fact, the advice is to wait just an hour before jumping into the sea.

The reality, however, is that scientific evidence on the connection between eating and drowning risk is limited. Talking about the hot topic he thought about it the International Life Saving Federation even considers the recommendation to avoid bathing after meals unfounded. Despite this there are some common sense considerations to keep in mind, so let’s see what they are.

How long to wait to dive after eating: all recommendations

Let’s start immediately by saying that the actual risks of drowning remain linked to the meals that are consumed immediately before taking a bath. Furthermore, we must also consider the quantity of food ingested and the temperature of the water, in short, all the factors concerning the situation we are facing. In fact, digestion times vary from food to food. Fruit juices pass through the intestine in just twenty minutes, while fresh fruit takes just half an hour.

If raw vegetables are ingested, it takes between 30 and 40 minutes, while cooked ones take between 45 and 50 minutes, and it takes up to an hour when potatoes are ingested. When bathers eat carbohydrates, these are digested in about an hour, as are skimmed milk and fresh cheeses. While for aged cheeses it will be necessary to wait between four and five hours. Furthermore it must also be considered that digestion times vary from person to person.

When the meal is based on fish, digestion will take just one hour, while for beef steaks it can take from 3 to 4 hours, five hours instead if pork is ingested. Influencing digestion times there are also factors such as individual metabolism and health status. So although there is no scientific evidence regarding waiting three hours before taking a bath after a meal, the general advice is to always consider the amount of food consumed and the temperature of the water.