Home Health How mammals survived a post-dinosaur world – BBC News
Health

How mammals survived a post-dinosaur world – BBC News

by admin
How mammals survived a post-dinosaur world – BBC News
  • Martha Henrik
  • （Martha Henriques）

news/240/cpsprodpb/18631/production/_126498899_af773c2a-0ead-4bbb-ac6d-52181062dd24.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/18631/production/_126498899_af773c2a-0ead-4bbb-ac6d-52181062dd24.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/18631/production/_126498899_af773c2a-0ead-4bbb-ac6d-52181062dd24.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/18631/production/_126498899_af773c2a-0ead-4bbb-ac6d-52181062dd24.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/18631/production/_126498899_af773c2a-0ead-4bbb-ac6d-52181062dd24.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/18631/production/_126498899_af773c2a-0ead-4bbb-ac6d-52181062dd24.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/18631/production/_126498899_af773c2a-0ead-4bbb-ac6d-52181062dd24.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/18631/production/_126498899_af773c2a-0ead-4bbb-ac6d-52181062dd24.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/18631/production/_126498899_af773c2a-0ead-4bbb-ac6d-52181062dd24.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/18631/production/_126498899_af773c2a-0ead-4bbb-ac6d-52181062dd24.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>

image source,NASA

image caption,

Asteroid hit Earth and wiped out dinosaurs

The asteroid hit the Earth to wipe out the dinosaurs and most of the species on Earth, but mammals survived the catastrophe.

It’s the worst day for life in Earth’s history, as a furry critter scurries through a hellish world of darkness, volcanic ash and deadly heat, scouring the scorched earth for sustenance and catching an insect After that, he immediately fled back to his underground shelter. The critters are surrounded by the gigantic bodies of dead or dying dinosaurs that have threatened the poor mammals for generations.

It was a hell scene in the first weeks and months after an asteroid 10 kilometers in diameter with the power of more than a billion nuclear bombs slammed into what is today the coast of Mexico. This violent impact of landslides and fissures ended the Cretaceous era of the earth and announced the beginning of the Paleocene era. At this time, the world‘s forests were in flames, huge tsunamis hit the coast, high temperature gasified rocks, volcanic ash And dust washed up miles into the atmosphere.

But life still survives in this destroyed world. Among the survivors is the earliest known primate, the Purgatorius, a mammal that looks like a cross between a shrew and a squirrel. After this global mass extinction catastrophe, the Pulgartori monkey population will definitely decrease, but the species is fortunately preserved and can be passed on from generation to generation.

You may also like

LG also follows up to make its smart...

Alzheimer’s can be discovered years earlier thanks to...

Xbox chief hints that Activision Blizzard games like...

The new health card is on its way,...

“Next Gen: new voices to vote”, the podcast...

“THEY ARE NOT YET 100%, HEALTH FIRST OF...

Konami renews the trademark of Shuiguangdian – –...

Queen Elizabeth is alarming about her health: what...

Tachipirina, what happens if you take it and...

properties, calories, contraindications and recipes

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy