Can sexual activity be considered physical exercise? Is it more like a brisk run or a walk? Does it increase heart rate? Can it cause heart attacks? Here’s everything you need to know.

Sex burns calories, increases heart rate, and very rarely causes cardiac arrest. In other words, sexual activity can be considered physical exercise in all respects, the intensity of which can vary according to the general state of health, the position and phase of intercourse, the duration of the activity and gender differences. This is highlighted by a scientific review published in the Archives of Sexual Behavior and recently relaunched since Washington Post who, on the occasion of the month of love par excellence, wanted to give an answer to what is probably “the most pressing question about sex and physical activity”, that is, whether sexual intercourse can be called physical activity.

As stated, the answer appears to be yes. Researchers from the University of Almería and the University of Murcia, Spain, reviewed all the scientific literature that has analyzed energy expenditure in sexual activity, finding that in a ratio about 100 kilocalories (kCal) are burned on average and that the heart rate is typically between 90 and 130 bpm, with peaks that can reach between 145 and 170 bpm. The heart rate of women tends to be lower than that of men, as does the average calorie consumption, which is also influenced by other factors, such as health status as well as the location, duration and stage of the relationship.

Sex is moderate exercise

One of the studies examined by the researchers (Zavorsky et al., 2019), in particular, showed that the overall energy expenditure during a single session of sexual activity can reach 130 kCal , while another study (Frappier et al., 2013 ) found that it is higher for men (101 kCal) than for women (69 kCal). To give an idea of ​​how many these calories really are, just think that 50 grams of bread (a small rosette or a medium slice of loaf or loaf) develop an average of 130 kCal. In other words, the numbers for energy expenditure from sexual activity are similar to those of a light jogexcept for the heart rate peaks, which are higher than those of jogging and are usually reached during orgasm.

This winter’s heat wave is the most extreme climatic event in European history

Of course, a lot depends on the duration of the sexual act which in young, healthy couples, averages 32.38 minutes compared to about 19 minutes in couples with health conditions, such as heart disease. Duration itself, however, has been defined by scholars as the time from foreplay to male orgasm, which raises limitations on whether these parameters adequately capture the experience of both partners.

Can sexual activity cause heart attacks?

In another recent analysis, researchers explored the dark side of sex whereby, albeit rarely, some people sadly die during or shortly after sex. The incidence of this phenomenon however, it is very low, representing 0.6% of all cases of sudden death. Scholars, in a research letter published on Jama Cardiologydocumented that more than half of deaths (53 percent) that occur within an hour of sexual activity however, they are not caused by a myocardial infarctionbut by a sudden abnormal heart rhythm, called heart syndrome sudden arrhythmic death (SADS).

Another leading cause of death associated with sexual intercourse is the so-called aortic dissection, whereby the inner layers of the wall of the main artery of the human body tear, separating from the middle layer of the outer wall, allowing blood to leak out of the dissection in a potentially lethal condition. This event accounts for 12 percent of the deaths analyzed in the study. The remaining deaths analyzed were instead due to other pathologies, such as cardiomyopathies and channelopathies.