How many cups of coffee can you drink a day without risking your health? Many Italians are wrong

Coffee is a drink that many struggle to give up during the day. But you need to be careful and there are so many who make mistakes

Il coffee it is undoubtedly one of the most loved drinks in the world, especially in Italy. The culture of coffee is deeply rooted and has a long and fascinating history in our area as well. From the moment you wake up in the morning, many look for the first sip of coffee to start the day well, and continue to drink it throughout the day to regenerate and spend moments of relaxation, it is a must for about 97% of Italians. and not only.

Despite this, however, it seems that most of those who drink coffee do not give too much importance to daily amount that can be taken without running any health risk. It is good to take it in the right quantities without exceeding, in order not to have complications on your health.

How to drink coffee correctly

A Cup of coffee it is a moment of pleasure and a break from the daily frenzy. It’s a time to relax, reflect or simply enjoy the present moment, offering a sense of comfort, with its intense and enveloping flavour. The caffeine contained in coffee can increase energy and concentration, improve physical and cognitive performance and fight fatigue, it can temporarily improve cognitive functions, such as memory, attention and the ability to concentrate. It’s also a significant source of antioxidants, which help protect cells from oxidative stress and may have long-term health benefits. However, it’s important to drink coffee in moderation and awareness.

Each person has a different one caffeine toleranceae excessive intake can cause side effects such as nervousness, insomnia or stomach problems. Some people may experience gastrointestinal discomfort, such as heartburn, heartburn or diarrhea, from coffee intake and it can also lead to a temporary increase in blood pressure following coffee consumption, which can be problematic for those with high blood pressure or other heart conditions.

According to an Australian study byUniversity of South Australia dating back to 2021, drinking six cups of coffee or more a day can increase the chance of experiencing heart problems by 22%. Furthermore, according to theEuropean Food Safety Agency (EFSA) recommends do not consume more than 400g of caffeine per day for a healthy adult. This amount is equivalent to 3 cups of coffee a day. It is therefore important to listen to your body and drink coffee in quantities appropriate to your sensitivity and needs, without exaggerating.

As with many things in life, the secret is there moderation. For most people, moderate coffee consumption is not a health issue. But despite this it is essential to pay attention to your individual tolerance limits and consider your personal health conditions.