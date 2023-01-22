Have you ever wondered how many eggs can you eat per week? Maybe you don’t know the exact answer, you will gasp.

When it comes to what you can and can’t eat, we don’t always understand what the experts’ advice is. In fact, there are several factors that affect our diet and, first of all, we must always consider our state of health and what our nutritional needs are. Eggs are a very important food for our well-being and it is therefore essential to assume them by following a few tiny rules. Not everyone knows it, but you should never overdo it with this type of food, indeed you must always be very careful to take the right amount.

Think you know how many eggs you can eat a week? I’ll debunk you a myth

Eggs are a complete food as they contain many nutrients. In fact, eggs contain fats, proteins, vitamins and mineral salts. It goes without saying that eating them is really very important for our well-being, but there is still a limit on how many to eat each week.

For example, those suffering from high cholesterol should pay particular attention to the intake of eggs as they contain a lot of fat, but be careful because you shouldn’t even avoid consuming them. In addition to fats, eggs contain vitamins A and D, calcium, potassium, zinc, iron, sodium and many other beneficial substances. In short, a real cure-all which, however, must be dosed well.

Several studies have been conducted on how many eggs it is healthy to eat and I assure you that the results are sometimes very contradictory. Some say it’s good to eat one egg a day, while others argue that you need to eat much less so as not to create problems for the body. After many years and many scientific studies, a certain quantity has not yet been established.

But now we know that it’s not the foods that contain cholesterol that hurt, but it all depends on the liver’s ability to synthesize them. This certainly does not mean that we have to eat eggs, meat and cheese excessively, but it does mean that our diet must be varied and healthy, we need physical activity and a balanced diet. In summary, eating 2 or 3 eggs a week could only be good for you if you follow a balanced diet tailored to your needs.

