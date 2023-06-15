How many eggs can you eat per week? The answer will leave you speechless

Eggs are a highly consumed food but eating too many of them could damage your health. Let’s see how many to consume per week.

There are foods that come consumed a lot every weekas known, however, all food must be eaten in a balanced waywithout exaggerating. Each of these has certain substances and nutrients which, although they are good for you, should not be taken too frequently.

Among the foods always present in diets there are Eggs are essential for our well-being and they are good for our diet. They have proteins and saturated fats, mineral salts, vitamins and among these, in fact, eggs they are an important source of vitamin A.

It would seem that this food only brings benefits to our health but it is not so, in fact the yolk contains a lot of cholesterol, at least 300 mg per egg. As a result, many people pay attention to how many eggs they consume per week to avoid heart problems.

However, many are wondering if there is a maximum number of eggs to eat per week, this is answered by experts in the food sector. Let’s see what it is the maximum amount to consume.

Is eating too many eggs a week dangerous?

Eggs are a very common food and with these you can create many different tasty recipes. In fact, every day we prepare omelettes, hard-boiled eggs, fried eggs and so on, many people eat these dishes every morning for breakfast.

Some food scholars though advise not to consume more than two eggs a week due to their cholesterol content but for many others it is a false alarm, in fact this is a recommendation not extended to all consumers but only to those who could suffer from vascular problems.

How many eggs can be included in the weekly menu?

The idea that eating more than two eggs a week is bad for you is wrong. it is not this single food that leads to health problems, so is diet in general. Foods such as cured meats and cheeses, for example, if eaten too frequently can harm well-being in the same way as eggs.

Must have proper nutrition and a balanced dietincluding all the most precious foods for our health and among these there are the eggs that are rich in antioxidants.

So for those who don’t have health problems, the recommended maximum number of eggs to consume per week will give 3 or 4in this way you will not run into risks of any kind.