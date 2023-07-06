How many eggs to eat a week to reduce cardiovascular problems? The research speaks for itself

There is always some question about how many eggs to eat per week. Here is research that sheds some light on the matter.

Eggs are a very versatile food: you can eat them on their own (fried, hard-boiled, boiled), add them to a salad, make them in an omelette, as a condiment for pasta (if we think of pasta alla carbonara) and so on. In addition to being very tasty, they are also good for us.

Yes, because eggs are good for cardiovascular and eye health. The yolk contains antioxidants from the carotenoid family that help fight age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and cataracts. It is also a source of vitamins (A, E, D and B12) and minerals, essential fatty acids (including omega-3).

They are also a source of protein, ideal not only for omnivores but also for vegetarians. In fact, according to the National Institute of Agronomic Research (Inrae), “shellless chicken eggs contain 74.4% water and two sets of main nutrients: proteins (12.3%; 6.7 g/ egg, or 30% of the daily human requirement/100 g of eggs) and an equivalent amount of lipids (11.9%)”.

However, to have benefits on the heart and drastically reduce cardiovascular problems, how much would it be advisable to eat a week?

The question everyone is asking is: how many eggs to eat a week to reduce heart problems?

Realizing that eggs are good for health for several reasons, many still have doubts about how many to consume. In fact, this food is often at the center of conflicting debates between scientific research, doctors and nutritionists.

How many eggs should you consume per week? The answer of the experts – tantasalute.it

According to some scientific researches, up to three can be eaten a week, while for nutritionists it is possible to eat them even daily. It’s really a research that speaks for itself: it’s the study published in December 2022 in Nutrients.

The researchers monitored 3,000 people (men and women) in Greece, Athens, over a ten-year period. The results showed that those who ate 1 to 3 a week had a 60% reduced risk of developing cardiovascular disease. Those who instead consumed the most (from 4 to 7) had a 75% reduced risk. However, experts recommend limiting yourself to a maximum of three eggs a week to maintain cardiovascular health.

The nutritionist Corinne Chicheportiche-Ayache, when asked by Ouest-France, has a different opinion. According to her, it is possible to eat five to six eggs a week without any problems. She went on to state that people with diabetes or uncontrolled high cholesterol shouldn’t exceed two or three eggs a week. In this quantity, we must also consider the “hidden eggs” or those that are included in the preparations of shortcrust pastry, quiche, mayonnaise and so on.

In short, the truth is this. Based on this, you will be able to consume eggs more consciously knowing that yes, they are a food that is good for you but that it is better not to abuse them. Obviously the consumption of these must be included in a balanced and healthy diet, and it is always better to choose eggs from organic farms or free-range chickens.