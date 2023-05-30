Home » How many grams of chocolate should you eat per day? You should know that
How many grams of chocolate should you eat per day? You should know that

How many grams of chocolate can you eat per day? A question that has a specific answer. Let’s find out more.

Il chocolate, it is, of course, a highly appreciated food by most people. Either way, let’s see what they are the recommended doses by the experts.

The benefits of chocolate

It can certainly be said that the chocolate is one of the most interesting inventions that have been made over time.

Cocoa (Pexels) – Wineandfoodtour.it

After discovery of cocoawhich took place centuries and centuries ago, slowly, man, with the help of intuitive characters, managed to work the seeds and transform it into something tasty.

Nowadays, however, there are innumerable sweets of all sorts which are prepared, precisely, with chocolate. We can, in fact, achieve torte, tarts, pastriesand much more.

Be that as it may, there is excellent news for all chocolate lovers. Indeed, the latter, it can even do good for our health.

Indeed, we could begin by recalling that, in particular, the Dark chocolate is rich in flavonoids.

The latter, to be precise, are gods important antioxidants which help to manage various potential problems of our body.

For example, they fight thehypertension and the stiffening of vascular walls.

Chocolate cake

Chocolate Cake (Pexels) – Wineandfoodtour.it

In this regard, therefore, we add that the i flavonoids they also have a protective action on arteriesand prevent Infarcted from the stroke.

Of course, though, these special antioxidants shouldn’t be an excuse to eat chocolate at will.

How many grams of chocolate can you eat per day?

Il chocolate it is certainly something really appetizing and tasty that many cannot do without.

Chocolate

Chocolate (Pexels) – Wineandfodtour.it

Indeed, one can certainly understand why it manages to entice so many people.

However, while the temptation may be quite strong, it is necessary know how to control even at this juncture.

Indeed, according to experts, it would seem that excessive consumption of chocolate can lead to unfortunate consequences.

First of all, we all know, if you want to stay in shape, it’s really not advisable to gorge yourself on chocolate. In addition to this rather trivial eventuality, however, there are also other reasons why it would be better not to overdo it.

According to those who know more, therefore, eating chocolate every day could make us enough nervous. Secondly, a progressive cannot be ruled out either weakening of the heart and the arrival of intestinal disorders.

But that’s not all, because, apparently, too much chocolate would favormigraine and the formation of kidney stones.

At this point, therefore, one can well understand that it would be appropriate to moderate oneself to avoid damaging one’s body.

In particular, according to some sources, there would even be a precise dose which is recommended. In this case, i should not be exceeded 30 grams of chocolate per day.

Yes, probably, making two quick calculations, you will realize that, in other words, it is a small chocolate.

In this case, therefore, it is better to prefer a sweet or a bar that contains some dark chocolate with at least the 75 percent of cacao.

In fact, chocolate with this percentage can help us decrease levels of blood sugar and to increase the good cholesterol.

