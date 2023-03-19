How many hours of sleep do you need to wake up truly rested? According to research, the perfect number is the same for everyone

From technological devices that monitor sleep hours to ever-changing rules for sleeping better… we all know that a good night’s sleep is essential for our well-being, but how many hours of sleep do we need to feel good and wake up refreshed?

According to a new research, we should all aim to get seven hours of sleep, from our thirties to old age.

The study, from Cambridge University and Fudan University in Shanghai, examined the sleep habits of nearly 500,000 adults aged between 38 and 73.

Participants were asked about sleep hours, their mental health, and well-being. They then took part in a series of cognitive tests.

Researchers have found that sleeping too much or too little can lead to mental health problems and ‘impaired cognitive performance’.

What is the perfect number then?

According to the study, 7 hours of sleep a night is the right amount of time to actually rest and reap the greatest benefits.

Furthermore, the study also revealed that the consistency it counts, in the sense that it’s not good to sleep nine hours one night and five the next.

Finally, it emerges from the research that adults who report getting little sleep are more likely to develop obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Similarly, however, even those who accumulate many hours of sleep in excess tend to have a greater risk of running into the same diseases.

In other words, sleeping too much or too little is somehow associated with the same physical and mental ailments.

Five tips for sleeping well

Avoid bright screens before going to sleep

To sleep well, it is a good habit to turn off the TV, computer, smartphone and tablet at least one hour before sleeping.

Eat light for dinner

Digestion of a heavy dinner could keep the body active for several hours. So in the evening try to eat lightly. Or, at least, avoid fried food, too elaborate sauces and red meat.

Do something relaxing

Whether it’s a hot bath or a half hour of meditation, doing something relaxing and feeling good will help you get all the sleep you need to wake up refreshed.

Darken the environment

Did you know that sleeping in the dark promotes deep sleep? To truly rest, it is therefore essential that the bedroom is darkened as much as possible.

Try aroma therapy

Aromatherapy has proven to be a great ally against insomnia. Using perfumed essential oils before sleeping helps the body to relax, rebalances the nervous system and helps to let go.