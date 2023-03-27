To lose weight and stay fit, keeping the figure, how many minutes should you train a week? A sports doctor answers.

To stay fit and healthy, there is little you can do, physical activity and essential, to be added to a healthy diet. Training regularly is certainly the best way to feel good, but a common workout, for how many minutes should it be done? A sports doctor tries to answer this question.

To get efficient results, you have to exercise regularly. There is no need to exhaust yourself with fatigue, just a simple and mild workout, done with care and constancy. A few minutes a day help you feel good, fight aging and lose weight. According to WHO data, there are still too many i inactive citizenswho do not play any sports.

The importance of sport to keep fit: how many minutes to train?

The estimates provided byOMS (World Health Organization) make you think. There are many inactive people in Italy. We talk about 38%, most women, all inactive peoplewho do not engage in any physical activity. Inactivity leads to various physical problems and contributes to weight gain. Not surprisingly, the average of overweight people has increased dramatically.

How to stay online in a healthy way? According to the sports doctor it is useless to practice one crash or wrong dietas it is useless to do strenuous physical activity. In order not to run into a series of more or less serious problems, it is always good to find a certain balance, both in terms of food and sport. Exaggerated physical activity and extreme diets are to be excluded, so how to train?

Must proceed step by step, without forcing oneself to face an excessively strict programme. Taking a daily walk, maybe even just a thousand steps, is already a good start. Of course, everything must be reported your health, age and physical condition. You need to determine the time and intensity of your workout based on your goal.

The secret recommended by the expert is to keep 80% pace than what could be achieved. A semi-fast pacein fact, involves the right heart rate to consume fat. You don’t have to overdo it, if you go overboard you consume sugars and carbohydrates, but this is not advantageous, because then you need to replenish the carbohydrates.



For an obese person, the doctor recommends carrying out a walk at a brisk pace of at least half an hourmaximum 40 minutes, three times a week. That’s enough time to lose weight in a healthy way. Anyone who is slightly overweight can walk for 20 to 30 minutes, again three times a week. Regular activity brings many benefits.

