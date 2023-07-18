How many sausages can be eaten during the week to avoid health consequences? WHO response

Sausages are often present on our tables. But how many can be consumed during the week? Here’s what WHO says.

They are good eaten on their own, in sandwiches, piadina or on pizza: sausages are often present on Italian tables and many times we cannot do without them. But can they be bad for your health?

Not if they are consumed in moderation and in the right quantities. In this regard, it is the WHO (World Health Organization) that indicates how many sausages can be eaten during the week to avoid consequences on health. Here is the truth.

Is eating sausages bad for your health? WHO advice

Sausages fall into the category of processed meats, often accused of not being good sources of protein and potentially carcinogenic.

How many sausages to consume per week to avoid health risks – tantasalute.it

Indeed in 2015 theInternational Agency for Research on Cancer classified processed meats (by fermentation, salting or smoking, i.e. cured meats) as “carcinogenic”. Of the same opinion also theNational Agency for Health Security (Anses) which in a report published in 2022 established a link between the presence of nitrites (a food additive) in sausages and an increased risk of colorectal cancer.

The sausages, then, are also rich in sale, an ingredient that is notoriously known to raise blood pressure. They contain then saturated fatty acids which promote atherosclerosis, i.e. cholesterol deposits in the arteries. Given these premises, too the WHO has expressed its opinion on the consumption of sausages, saying that, to avoid health consequences, it would be preferable not to exceed 150 g per week (that is, about 3 slices of ham per week). In addition the National Health Nutrition Program (PNNS) recommends eating cold cuts in combination with vegetables, which are much more nutritious, healthy and balanced.

Finally, second the guidelines dictated by the Ministry of Agricultural Policies and based on the Mediterranean food modelsliced ​​meats should be eaten up to a maximum of 3 times a week, better if excluding other types of dried meat. The ideal is to favor lean cured meats such as raw ham and bresaola and consume salami and bacon more sporadically (which are fatter), always buying quality products.

In conclusion, even if we like them a lot, from today we know that we must limit the consumption of cold cuts to safeguard our health. We must not criminalize any type of food but as usual the advice is to consume everything in moderation and try to vary our diet every day.

