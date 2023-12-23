How many steps do you need to take every day to stay healthy?

Recent studies have shown that walking just 7,000-8,000 steps a day can bring significant health benefits, contradicting the popular belief that 10,000 steps per day is the magic number for staying healthy. The origin of the 10,000 steps per day rule dates back to the 1960s when a Japanese researcher marketed a pedometer called “manpo-kei,” meaning “10,000 step counter.” However, current research suggests that the exact number of steps needed varies from person to person.

According to a recent article by Marc Hay in Meteored France, personalized goals for daily steps are essential. For an older person or someone with physical limitations, 5,000 steps a day may be a more realistic and equally useful goal. Other forms of activity, such as cycling, swimming or yoga, can complement or replace walking, as the important thing is to stay active and choose an activity that suits your fitness level and personal preferences.

Making walking part of your daily routine can be simple by choosing the stairs instead of the elevator, parking further from your destination or taking a walk during your lunch break. Connected devices and activity-tracking apps can also be motivating tools to monitor progress and set daily goals.

Aside from the physical health benefits, walking regularly has a positive impact on mental health, reducing anxiety and depression and improving the quality of sleep. In short, while the goal of 10,000 steps a day is a good starting point, it’s essential to remember that every individual is unique and the important thing is to find a pace that suits your body and lifestyle. So, lace up your walking shoes and start stepping towards a healthier you.