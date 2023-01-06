Walking is one of the most important activities for the body: a study reveals the exact number of steps per day in order not to gain weight.

Everyone knows by now the importance of sport in a man’s life. Physical activity brings an endless series of benefits: several studies show benefits to the nervous system and the cardiovascular system. When thinking of exercise, most people inevitably think of heavy exercise and intense sessions.

Actually, even the walk it can represent a physical activity of a certain importance. Walking reactivates the metabolism, it facilitates weight loss, improves mood and burns calories. Many are afraid of gaining weight: how many steps would it take to not gain weight? Again, science has come up with an incredible answer.

NOT TO MISS ANY UPDATE FOLLOW US ON OUR INSTAGRAM

Walk, how many steps to take a day to avoid gaining weight: the very interesting study

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN –> Fitness Lewandowski, the secret revealed: Anne Stachurska’s ‘reverse diet’

According to a rather important research, you need to do about 8200 steps a day to keep fit and be less likely to gain weight. In the study in question, even obese people who started taking this number of steps per day lost about 50 percent of their cumulative incidence of obesity.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN -> Training muscles and heart: just 10 minutes a day is enough

For some, the number of steps to achieve equals 10,000 steps. Leaving that aside, we need to understand that the importance of physical activity shouldn’t be overlooked. Training even at low frequencies (therefore with a simple walk) brings many benefits to the body. Also remember to match a healthy eating physical effort: eat low-calorie foods and try to reduce sugar intake. Cut out the junk food, which takes away the benefits of the workouts.