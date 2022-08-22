A few days ago, the financial statements for the second quarter of 2022 were published Netflix e Disney. From these turns out which overall Netflix stands at 220.6 million subscribers, down by one million compared to the first quarter of this year. On the contrary, Disney + reaches 152.1 million subscribers. Up 31% year on year, and with 14.4 million subscribers compared to the previous quarter. If you also consider subscribers to Hulu e ESPN+ Disney reaches a total of 221.1 million subscribers, thus surpassing Netflix overall.

Also recently, the Communications Authority (Agcom) published the data from the Communications Observatory no. 2/2022. Inside, among the many data of interest, there are also those relating to users of paid video platforms in our country. Data usually not publicly available and therefore of particular interest since usually the so-called Ott (Over the top, acronym with which the companies that provide their services to customers directly via the internet are identified, ed) do not disseminate them.

The data refers to desktop and mobile traffic and does not include connected traffic. The audience of the main platforms is therefore certainly higher than that provided by Agcom.





The toll numbers in Italy

Overall, it goes from 10.9 million users in March 2019 to 16.1 million in March 2022. An increase of 47.7% in three years and 1.7 million compared to March 2021 (+ 11%]. The maximum peak is it was registered in March 2020 when, in full lockdown, 18.7 million monthly users were reached.

Contrary to what happens globally Netflix continues to grow in Italy and reaches 9.2 million users in the first quarter of this year, and is the leader with a share of around 39%. In second position Amazon Prime Video with 7 million users and a share of just over 30%.

And in third position Disney+ to 3.5 million users and a market share of around 15%.

The growth of platforms after the pandemic

Compared to the pre-pandemic period, all platforms are growing, but Now/Sky is down both from the previous year and to 2020.

In addition to the Comscore data, elaborated by Agcom, the Dazn they will be taken over by Auditel starting from August 2022, pursuant to the provisions of Agcom with resolution no. 18/22 / CONS. And in fact Auditel provided the first listening results of Dazn: 3.7 million spectators for the first day of Serie A. Well above the 2.6 million in March 2022.

First day of the championship that unleashed a storm with the fans who did not react well at all in the face of the impossibility of seeing the games without interruptions, as was natural to expect. Fans who will be reimbursed automatically and of 50% overall on the monthly fee for August, but who could still decide to cancel their subscription.

The slowdown in subscriptions, strategies to get out of it

Netflix and Disney + are also struggling with a slowdown in subscriptions and both are planning to include packages sold at a lower cost but with the inclusion of advertising. And, while Netflix has made it known that Netflix’s original children’s programming and new original movies will remain ad-free at its ad-supported tier launching early next year, it will be necessary to see how many new subscribers this will actually bring and which ones. will be the reaction and choices of those currently full-price subscribers.

Also because in the meantime the other non-paid video platforms, with advertising already within them, the so-called Avods (Advertising Video on Demand) are certainly not watching and interest in this type of offer is growing in Italy too.

In short, if the audience of the traditional linear keep on to decrease, the crowding of the market of video platforms, paid and not, forces them to face new challenges and to review the current logic.