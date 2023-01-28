Home Health How many times a day can you eat apples? Here is the answer
How many times a day can you eat apples? Here is the answer

Apples are the “fruit” par excellence due to their diffusion, recognition and nutritional power, since since times prior to recorded history this type of food has played a central role both in the supply of food but also in culture and history. Among the most famous recognized sayings “resists” the one concerning the amount of benefits that an apple a day can actually bring if consumed, to the point, at least in theory, of reducing the need to go to the doctor.

The apple is actually an extremely rich type of food from a nutritional point of view, as it is rich in water, mineral salts, fruit sugars (mainly fructose) as well as a dense supply of natural fibers, especially pectin, which is present in large quantities especially in the peel.

Pectin in particular is useful in the digestive phase as once absorbed by the body it allows, through the development of a gelatinous mass, to digest food in a natural way, also helping to decrease the glycemic intake.

In general, eating up to 2 apples a day, perhaps in spaced out time contexts, is a good idea, as it helps to increase satiety, digestion as we have highlighted and also to integrate elements that are important for the body.

On the other hand, it is better to avoid excessive doses as the problems that may arise far outweigh the merits: first of all the caloric intake which varies according to the type but which, in the face of excessively high consumption, can actually contribute to weight gain and also the already mentioned fibers, if higher than a dose of 70 grams per day can contribute to evacuation problems, such as constipation.

Furthermore, it is always better to consume “safe” apples, perhaps organic, which do not come from areas where pesticides can make long-term consumption even harmful to health.

In general, 2 is the “ideal” number of times.

