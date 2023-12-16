New Study Shows Ejaculation Frequency Promotes Prostate Health

According to a recent study conducted by Harvard colleagues, men who ejaculate 21 times per month have a 20% lower risk of developing prostate cancer compared to those who ejaculate 4 to 7 times per month. This groundbreaking research, which lasted 18 years and involved approximately 30,000 Americans, highlights the important role that ejaculation plays in promoting prostate health.

Dr. Nicola Macchione, a urologist and andrologist at the San Paolo Hospital in Milan, explains the significance of ejaculation in men’s reproductive and overall health. “Ejaculating frequently is not just good for fertility, but it also prevents prostate cancer,” says Dr. Macchione. He points out that the prostate gland, a key component of the male reproductive system, benefits from regular ejaculation.

“The secretions produced by the prostate serve to maintain the pH balance and lubrication of the urethra. During ejaculation, these secretions are released in large quantities, playing a crucial role in stabilizing semen and preventing the stagnation of biological liquids,” Dr. Macchione elaborates. Without regular ejaculation, the buildup of secretions in the prostate can lead to inflammation and potentially increase the risk of prostate cancer.

Dr. Macchione also emphasizes the importance of regular sexual activity and masturbation in maintaining overall prostate health. “Using the prostate gland regularly helps it to function properly, preventing the buildup of fluids that can lead to inflammation and other complications over time,” he explains.

Furthermore, the benefits of ejaculation extend beyond prostate health. Dr. Macchione highlights the physical and mental benefits of ejaculating, including promoting relaxation, muscle relaxation, and increasing the levels of endorphins in circulation.

The study’s findings shed light on the crucial link between ejaculation frequency and prostate health, emphasizing the importance of regular sexual activity in promoting overall well-being for men.

