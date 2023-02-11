It is one of more complete foods, from a nutritional point of viewand precious for health, as well as delicious and versatile in the kitchen.

Let’s talk about eggs: but how many times a week can they be eaten?

The debate is always open, dividing those who they warn against their excessive consumptionby those who argue that the benefits of eggs outweigh the risks associated with their use.

So who to rely on to have one correct and comprehensive answer?

Below we report the information of the Nutridoc.it nutritionist.

How many times a week can you eat eggs

If, as a starting point for a series of considerations, we refer to feeding guidelinesthen we have to recommend a consumption of two eggs a week, even if up to 4-5 per week is still to be considered a “normal” use.

The point is that these are always general indications, established as general rule based on the “average” of the populationindividual’s health conditions and lifestyle.

The limits first of all refer to the consumption of whole egg, then of egg white and yolk. In fact, as is known, albumen is mainly composed of water and proteinso there are no contraindications to its consumption.

And the yolk that represents a real gold mine of nutrients, rich in proteins of the highest biological value, among the most assimilable and complete ever.

This is because eggs contain all the essential amino acids, by the way in perfect proportions. They bring vitamins, monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatsparticularly beneficial, e minerals.

The point is, however, eggs are one of the richest sources of cholesterol that we have available.

Hence the division, within the scientific literature, between those who are against and those who are in favour the consumption of eggs at the table.

How many eggs a week can you eat with high cholesterol

The doubt that afflicts most people is right here. In case of hypercholesterolemia, the guidelines recommend a maximum consumption of two eggs per week.

The point, however, is that a lot depends on the individual and his health conditions. In fact, for many it is one condition of genetic familiarity with such a predisposition to high cholesterol and then it may be useful to be careful of amount of eggs that you take during the week.

In principle, however, recent studies have shown how the influence of eggs on cholesterol production is actually minimal compared to the total quantity. Cholesterol comes about 70% produced by the body of the total value, which is why if the values ​​tend to be high, a genetic predisposition can be assumed (obviously there is a blood test to confirm it).

So we can try to lower a maximum of 30% of that valueeliminating fatty foods such as eggs, cheese and meat and increasing the regularity of physical activity.

Also completely eliminating fat from your diet is wrong However. In fact, the liver will still tend to compensate for that drastic reduction of lipids in the body.

Of course, in egg count to eat within the seven days, we must also take those into account hidden in foodssuch as in cakes, biscuits, egg pasta and so on.

What happens if you eat eggs every day

Well, in this case the answer is surprising. In healthy subjects, who do not have familial hypercholesterolaemia problems or other dysfunctions, it has been demonstrated that even eating a whole egg every day doesn’t hurt.

Indeed, a consumption of this level would bring benefits to the cardiovascular system. Foresee an egg in the morning for example, for breakfast, would even positive effects on weight losssince the egg gives a sense of satiety that other foods, especially carbohydrates, are unable to provide.

The advice is of course always consult with your doctorverifying precisely that there are no contraindications, from the point of view of health, to taking such quantities of eggs in the diet weekly.

As with all foods, it is also important choose quality foodfree of antibiotic and possibly biological treatments.

When not to eat eggs

In general, as we have been able to point out in the course of the article, the egg consumption does not present particular contraindications. Indeed, the benefits they are able to bring to human health far outweigh the risks related to their use in the kitchen.

Of course, there are cases where eating eggs is to be avoided without a shadow of a doubt, that is to say in case of allergy to its proteins.

Of course, the eggs they should not be eaten when they are not fresh. Unlike other foods which may keep well even a few days after the indicated expiry date, the egg is very delicate and it is always better, when in doubt, to check its freshness.

The classic method involves dipping it in a glass of cold water. If it floats, throw it away.