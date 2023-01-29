People, mostly those who don’t have time or need a quick meal, opt for canned tuna instead of fresh. Obviously, it is a much cheaper and certainly more versatile product, for preparing various types of meals, from first courses such as pasta, rice, but also second courses or simply a sandwich. Canned food is actually a very satiating food, so it allows us to consume fewer calories than usual. A study also revealed that a can of tuna can meet the needs we need in a day.

Thanks to the presence of omega-3, we go to improve memory, brain and even eyes. Tuna also helps reduce inflammation, dry feeling in the eyes. It also keeps blood pressure and cardiovascular health in check. However, many wonder if it is possible to eat tuna every day, whether it is fresh or canned. Let’s go see the truth.

How many times a week can you eat tuna? “Crazy”

For those wondering if you can eat this food every day, the answer is no. This is because, even if it has many benefits for our body, it also contains large quantities of mercury, which in excessive quantities could be harmful to our body. It is therefore recommended to eat it once a week maximum and to eat it once in a while if you are on a diet. Excessive consumption of foods rich in mercury is not recommended especially during pregnancy.

In any case, it is recommended to use tuna in glass jars instead of cans, so you can observe the condition of the tuna, given that the packaging is transparent. If you find colors such as green, yellow, pink or gray, it means that the tuna is not very fresh and that many dyes and additives have been added to keep it.