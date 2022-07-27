Our brain never sleeps: but this does not mean that our sleep is affected. On the contrary…

Eugenio Spagnuolo – Milano

Since we were children, we have learned that the ideal night of sleep is one that does not suffer from any interruption. A deep and regenerating rest, which does not admit exceptions. But is it really so? Not according to a group of Danish scientists who, by analyzing sleep mechanisms, found that actually we wake up even 100 times a night. And all of this is normal.

Why do we wake up 100 times a night? — “We tend to think that sleep is a constant state we are in before waking up. But is not so. We found that noradrenaline causes us to wake up even more than 100 times a night and this during a perfectly healthy sleep, “says Professor Celia Kjærby of the Center for Translational Neuromedicine, one of the authors of the study.

Norepinephrine: The hormone that disrupts sleep — The norepinephrine it is a hormone that also functions as a neurotransmitter, associated with the body’s fight-or-flight response. Has a relationship with adrenaline, it helps us stay focused and its levels can increase during stressful phases. Although technically, as the Danish research explains, norepinephrine causes the brain to wake up more than 100 times a night, this does not mean that it makes us sleep badly.

"Neurologically we wake up, because our brain activity, during these moments, is the same as when we are awake. But these are such brief awakenings that we often don't notice them"Explains researcher Mie Andersen.

Interrupted sleep: the study — Professor Maiken Nedergaard, who led the study, sees the discovery as an important piece of the puzzle that, once solved, will reveal what happens in the brain when we sleep. “We have found that the cooling part of sleep is driven by norepinephrine. The awakenings are created by waves of this hormone, which is very important for memory. It could be said that these brief awakenings reset the brain so that it is ready to store memories when we go back to sleep “.

The study shows that when we sleep, the level of norepinephrine in the body constantly rises and falls in a wave pattern. High levels of norepinephrine indicate that the brain is awake, while low levels of norepinephrine indicate that we are sleeping. “It takes about 30 seconds from a alto to the other, which means our norepinephrine levels are constantly changing. At the same time, we could say that the deeper the valle, that is, the better the sleep, the higher the degree of awakening will be, “the researchers explain.” This shows that there is no need to worry if we wake up at night. Sure, it’s not okay to be sleepless for long periods, but our study suggests that small, short-term awakenings are a natural part of sleep phases related to memory management. And they could also indicate that we slept well ”.