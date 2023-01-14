Dry pasta on our tables

Dry pasta (or industrial pasta) is what we usually buy at the supermarket in plastic bags or paper bags. AND’ composed exclusively of durum wheat semolina. But there are also other types of pasta: the one with corn, those with legumes, or those specifically formulated for people with celiac disease (these, however, fall within the special types of pasta).

Pasta is among the energy foods sought and consumed by most people. Therefore, it is rich in carbohydrates.

Consider that only one pasta dish eaten with a spoonful of oil and a little Parmesan, it has more than 400 calories. However, we all know that very often pasta is eaten with much more caloric condiments, such as sauce. The glycemic index and calorie ratio is high doesn’t make pasta the best food for a diet.

Lifestyle greatly affects the consumption of pasta. However, even having a sedentary lifestyle it is possible to consume a portion of pasta of about 80 grams without gaining weight.

How much pasta should be consumed in a week

Let’s go to the fateful answer.

The ideal would be to eat pasta al maximum three times a week not exceeding 70 grams. Furthermore, you should not consume more than one portion a day, and it is preferable to eat it for lunch and not for dinner. As for i condiments, it is preferable to add those rich in soluble dietary fiber rather than fat ones.

Another tip is to choose a type of pasta with a lower glycemic index, and eat it on days when you do more physical activity.

Another good habit is to consume pasta after a side dish and avoid adding other carbohydrates such as bread or potatoes to the same meal.

Just follow these very simple “rules” so you can afford it the consumption of pasta three times a week, not only for athletes but also for more sedentary people.

Consider, however, that the final word rests with the nutritionist or general practitioner.