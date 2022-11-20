Workouts are very important if you want to lose weight. How many times a week to run to lose weight: super results.

Losing weight is never easy: if your time has come to get back in shape, you must first know that you need a big one willpower and above all, it is necessary to combine nutrition with physical exercise. There are several activities that could improve your body.

Today we focus our attention on the corsa. Running is simply a physical activity that has always been practiced by man and that helps to lose a lot of calories. Its benefits are impressive: according to some studies, running is a antidepressant natural and not surprisingly it helps to produce the good mood hormone (the serotonin). As if that weren’t enough, this activity promotes relaxation and improves night’s rest. Frequency is something that should never be underestimated: how many times a week to run to achieve wonderful results?

How many times a week to run to lose weight: what results!

According to the opinion of the experts, those who want to lose weight by running must train at least 3 or 4 times a week with 35-45 minute sessions. Intensity is very important: the goal is to burn calories and reactivate the metabolism.

Be careful though: if you are not particularly trainedyou have to proceed gradually. For the experts, you should start by running twice a week, then increase to 3 days until you get to 4 outings per week. You need to give your body the right time to adapt to running and above all to avoid unpleasant injuries. Thanks to running, the results will be incredible. Also remember that the duration of the workout is also important: in the first 10 minutes of running, the body burn sugar; after the first 30 minutes of your workout, you start burning fat.