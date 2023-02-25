Home Health How many vegetables should you eat per day?
Health

How many vegetables should you eat per day?

by admin
How many vegetables should you eat per day?

How many vegetables should you eat per day? Nutritionist Pietro Senette explains it to us.

news/Frame1″ width=”300″ height=”600″ data-multi-size=”300×250,300×251″ data-multi-size-validation=”false” type=”doubleclick” json=”{“targeting”:{“gestione_AMP”:[“true”],”tipo_pagina”:[“articolo”],”inventory_type”:[“amp”]}}” rtc-config=”{“urls”:[“https://rcsmedia.amp.permutive.com/rtc?type=doubleclick”],”vendors”:{“openwrap”:{“PROFILE_ID”:”2524″,”PUB_ID”:”158689″},”criteo”:{“NETWORK_ID”:”1939″,”PUBLISHER_SUB_ID”:”ATF_300X600,300x250_Amp”},”IndexExchange”:{“SITE_ID”:”717346″},”aps”:{“PUB_ID”:”3692″,”PARAMS”:{“amp”:”1″}}}}” class=”i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>

The guidelines suggest, for an adult individual, the consumption of about 50 grams of salad and 250 grams of raw vegetables to eat every day. However, it must be emphasized that larger portions, in a healthy individual, they are anything but harmful.

news/Bottom1″ width=”640″ height=”365″ data-multi-size=”300×1″ data-multi-size-validation=”false” type=”doubleclick” json=”{“targeting”:{“gestione_AMP”:[“true”],”tipo_pagina”:[“articolo”],”inventory_type”:[“amp”]}}” rtc-config=”{“urls”:[“https://rcsmedia.amp.permutive.com/rtc?type=doubleclick”]}” class=”i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>

I benefits of daily intake of vegetables in our diet are in fact multiple. One of the best known is the maintaining proper bowel functionfollowed by the body weight controldal support our immune defences and, without fear of emphasis, it is legitimate to state that a fair intake of vegetables contributes to functioning of the whole organism and the prevention of some of the main diseases.

Not eating the right amount of vegetables also means limiting the intake of micronutrients, fibers and wateraltering on the one hand the hydro-electrolyte balance of the body, on the other subtracting the precious nourishment from the intestinal microbiota. Vegetables, especially raw, contain precious enzymes that stimulate and facilitate digestion and thanks to the fibers contained in them, they slow down the absorption of carbohydrates and reduce that of fat, favoring a balanced control of blood sugar and lipids in the blood.

So many good reasons for a healthy individual to take them with every meal, while they must be carefully dosed for those with reduced digestive function.

See also  Xiaomi 11 Ultra Review: The Great Ship Cannon Doctrine

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Farewell to Maurizio Costanzo, emotion in the Campidoglio...

Do you have hearing problems? Who is best...

Special diets (without proteins or fats or fructose...

Cavalieri Repubblica Miriam Colombo student of Unige Ospedaletti

Earthquake in Japan, shock of 6.1 on the...

Genetic links between migraine and blood sugar confirmed

The first AI-designed drug for COVID-19 and variants

AUSL | Communication and press

War and health in Ukraine

Pioli: “Maignan starting with Atalanta, he was a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy