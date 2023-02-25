How many vegetables should you eat per day? Nutritionist Pietro Senette explains it to us.

The guidelines suggest, for an adult individual, the consumption of about 50 grams of salad and 250 grams of raw vegetables to eat every day. However, it must be emphasized that larger portions, in a healthy individual, they are anything but harmful.

I benefits of daily intake of vegetables in our diet are in fact multiple. One of the best known is the maintaining proper bowel functionfollowed by the body weight controldal support our immune defences and, without fear of emphasis, it is legitimate to state that a fair intake of vegetables contributes to functioning of the whole organism and the prevention of some of the main diseases.

Not eating the right amount of vegetables also means limiting the intake of micronutrients, fibers and wateraltering on the one hand the hydro-electrolyte balance of the body, on the other subtracting the precious nourishment from the intestinal microbiota. Vegetables, especially raw, contain precious enzymes that stimulate and facilitate digestion and thanks to the fibers contained in them, they slow down the absorption of carbohydrates and reduce that of fat, favoring a balanced control of blood sugar and lipids in the blood.

So many good reasons for a healthy individual to take them with every meal, while they must be carefully dosed for those with reduced digestive function.

