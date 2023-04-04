by Romina Ferrante









In our country there are 44,000 women who live with a metastatic breast cancer, of which 15-20% are HER2 + type. Unlike in the past, the presence of new innovative drugs, designed precisely to combat cancer, have made the disease sub-chronic.

This means that what was once a tumor that left no way out can now be kept under control for long periods, thanks to the progress made by research. It is therefore a treatable tumor, even if it is not curable.

At the moment these drugs for metastatic tumors are being approved by AIFA to make them immediately prescribable through early access.

Extraordinary results from anticancer drugs thanks to research

As he explained Teresa Gamucci, Cipomo Lazio Regional Coordinatorduring the event dedicated to the theme “Analysis of the current scenario and future prospects in breast cancer – Focus on her 2+ Lazio”, organized by Motore Sanità, yesterday Monday 3 April, “for metastatic disease we have new innovative drugs ( tucatinib, trastuzumab deruxtecan) which, used in sequence, are extremely effective and which have given responses almost unthinkable until recently, resulting in a significant increase in survival”.

These are latest generation drugs that are revolutionizing the prognosis and treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

Among the future steps more Breast Unit and oncological rehabilitation in the LEA

Second Lucius Fortunato, Director of the UOC Senology AO San Giovanni Addolorata of Rome, “until recently, metastatic cancer was no escape. Now, however, these extraordinary drugs have made the disease often sub-chronic ”. A big step forward for patients.

To ensure a higher quality of life for all these women, the first step will be to invest in Breast Unitstructures specialized in the diagnosis, treatment and psychophysical rehabilitation of women with breast cancer still not widespread.

In the Lazio region there are just 16 compared to over 5,000 new cases of breast cancer every year, 70-80% of which are treated in these centres.

The second step, to ensure a good quality of life for patients, is to focus on oncological rehabilitationas he also pointed out Silvana Zambrini, President of Antea Association, Vice President of FAVOduring the meeting.

“We must note that rehabilitation has not yet been included in the list of services guaranteed to all by the National Health Service (SSN) – explained President Zambrini.

“Consider, for example, the physical, psychological and social suffering due to the presence of lymphedema in the arm, with problems relating not only to mobilization but also to aesthetics, with psychological and social repercussions. This patient certainly has the right to access physiotherapy quickly and free of charge. But why then is this necessary rehabilitation not yet part of the Essential Levels of Assistance (LEA)?”

“It is true that with the code 048 cancer patients have the right to exemption from the ticket” – continued Zambrini – “but the exemption is not always and everywhere respected. Indeed, it is necessary to offer an integrated rehabilitation programme, which takes into account the particular needs of the individual patient, in order to minimize physical disability and the numerous functional, cognitive, nutritional, psychological, social and professional deficits. For a good result, well-planned teamwork is needed in advance, preventing damage from manifesting itself. Finally, let’s not neglect to consider the strong social and economic value when a patient does not burden the State for the costs deriving from a now full-blown disability “.

The importance of prevention and the time factor

Metastatic breast cancer is still today one of the most aggressive tumors, very dangerous if not caught and treated in time. What to do then? “The best weapon to govern tumours” remains prevention, as he reiterated Elio RosatiRegional Secretary Cittadinanzattiva Lazio.

For Rosati “the data on health services, also linked to the difficulties of Covid, show us that the health organization is not centered on prevention, but on performance. A turning point must be made by placing prevention, in all its phases, as a central, founding and guiding element in health policy choices “

Second Rosanna D’AntonaPresident of Europa Donna Italia, the other important element in the fight against metastatic cancer is the time factor. “Access to new treatments and innovative medicines – D’Antona explained yesterday – falls within the points of our manifesto on metastatic breast cancer, drawn up thanks to listening to a group of patients as part of a campaign whose Europa Donna Italia promotes support for patients with this type of cancer. We believe it is essential, for the health of patients, to speed up the approval processes by the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) to make cancer drugs, especially those for metastatic tumors, prescribable through early access, as happens in many European countries after the approval of the European Medicines Agency (EMA)”.

